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Kings Vs Predators Game Preview: Kings Play Their Biggest Game of the Season

Marek Robinson
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The Kings host the Nashville Predators in what is the most important game of the season.

The Kings host the Nashville Predators in the biggest game of the season, with playoff implications. The Kings are coming off a 6-7 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Predators are coming off a 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks, which was a big win for their playoff hopes. For tonight's matchup, both teams are tied for the final wildcard spot, and getting 2 points tonight could be the difference between making or missing the playoffs. 

Kings Projected Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Kings tonight: 

Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia - Scott Laughton - Jared Wright

Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Predators Projected Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Predators tonight: 

Zachary L'Heureux -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Steven Stamkos

Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault

Tyson Jost -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista

Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Joakim Kemell

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix

Jordan Oesterle -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Injuries and Line Changes

The Kings have no lineup changes, aside from Anton Forsberg starting after Darcy Kuemper started against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Predators have recalled Jordan Oesterle from Milwaukee after Nicolas Hague was injured in the game against the Sharks. 

Key Factors

The Kings played well against the Leafs, and while they blew a 2-goal lead, the Leafs tied it, the Kings still ended up winning, showing how resilient this team can be. That same resilience needs to be brought in tonight's matchup. 

The duo of Panarin and Kempe continues to be incredible, combining for 7 points in the game against the Leafs. Panarin and Kempe, if they play as they did against Toronto, the Kings will be able to walk away with a win. Besides that duo, the Kings' depth came through once again, enabling them to succeed across all lines. 

The goaltending matchup tonight is likely to be Saros vs. Forsberg. Anton Forsberg last played on April 1st, where he made 23 saves for the win, and the Kings will be looking for his consistent play tonight. For the Predators, Juuse Saros is likely to make the start, and he is coming off a 24-save win over the San Jose Sharks. 

Overall, this is the most important game of the season, and the Kings have to win this game if they want to make the playoffs. If the Kings' depth and superstars can play as they have been, the Kings will be able to find success and win tonight's game.

My prediction for tonight's matchup is a 3-1 Kings win. 

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