Kings Vs Red Wings Game Preview: Kings Looking for Third Straight Win

4h
The Kings are looking to extend their winning streak to 3 games as they visit the Red Wings.

The Kings are coming off a 5-4 shootout victory over the St. Louis Blues, where Trevor Moore scored the shootout winner. The Kings' issues with holding a lead were front and centre during that game, as they were up 2-0 before the Blues stormed back and took a 3-2 lead. The Kings would then make it 4-3 with 3 minutes left before the Blues eventually tied it up again. The Kings were able to escape, but they cannot do that tonight against one of the league's best teams, the Detroit Red Wings, who are looking for their 6th consecutive win. 

Projected Kings Lines#

Here are the projected lines for the Kings tonight: 

Corey Perry - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Warren Foegele

Kevin Fiala - Joel Armia - Andrei Kuzmenko

Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Projected Red Wings Lines#

Here are the projected lines for the Red Wings tonight: 

James van Riemsdyk - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat - Andrew Copp - Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie - J.T. Compher - Marco Kasper

Elmer Soderblom - Michael Rasmussen - Mason Appleton

Travis Hamonic - Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot - Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson - Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Line Changes and Injuries&nbsp;#

The Kings' coach, Jim Hiller, had a couple of updates ahead of tonight's matchup. Joel Edmundson is a game-time decision. Alex Turcotte is out, and the Kings are hopeful that Kopitar may play before the end of the trip, but he will not be in the lineup tonight. The Red Wings will be without defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who will miss his 3rd straight game. 

Key Factors#

The Kings will need to play their best hockey tonight, as the Red Wings have been incredible this season and can capitalize on every mistake. Lucas Raymond has 58 points in 51 games and will be on the Kings' radar tonight. 

The Kings need to play better than they did against the Blues, as they blew several leads, and with how good the Red Wings have been, that cannot happen tonight. The Kings will be looking for their defence to step up in a big way, especially Drew Doughty, who has not been playing his best hockey recently. If the Kings want to continue being a great defensive hockey team, they will need him at his best. 

Darcy Kuemper gets the start tonight as he will be going up against John Gibson, who has won his last 5 starts. Gibson has allowed only 2 goals in his last 2 games. Overall, the Kings will need to focus on stopping the Red Wings and creating counterattacks and quick transitions to generate some valuable offence. The top line of Perry, Laferriere, and Kempe will have to generate offence early and create momentum chances. 

Overall, this game is an uphill battle for the Kings, but if they stay strong on defence, their offence can feed off that energy and create high-quality scoring chances. If the Kings can do all of that, it can result in a very close game. My prediction is a 3-2 Kings win. 

