Kings Vs Red Wings Game Preview: Kings Looking for Third Straight Win

The Kings are coming off a 5-4 shootout victory over the St. Louis Blues, where Trevor Moore scored the shootout winner. The Kings' issues with holding a lead were front and centre during that game, as they were up 2-0 before the Blues stormed back and took a 3-2 lead. The Kings would then make it 4-3 with 3 minutes left before the Blues eventually tied it up again. The Kings were able to escape, but they cannot do that tonight against one of the league's best teams, the Detroit Red Wings, who are looking for their 6th consecutive win.