Kings Vs Sabres Game Preview: Kings Look To Stay In Wildcard Spot

The Kings are facing a very strong team in the Buffalo Sabres, so the big names of Kempe and Panarin will be looked to for a spark tonight. Panarin continues his impressive play with the Kings this season, as in his last 3 games, he has 6 points. For the Sabres, they have talent everywhere, but Rasmus Dahlin is the one to watch for the Kings because he is not only a very strong defenseman, but has 5 points in his last 5 games.