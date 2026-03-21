Kings Vs Sabres Game Preview: Kings Look To Stay In Wildcard Spot

The Kings are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. The Kings earned 1 point in that game, which moved them into the final Western wildcard spot, and today's matchup won't be easy: the Kings host the Buffalo Sabres, who have been one of the NHL's best teams this season. The Sabres are coming off a 5-0 win over the San Jose Sharks and have not lost since March 12, when they faced the Washington Capitals.
Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte - Scott Laughton - Joel Armia
Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Zach Benson - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Josh Doan
Peyton Krebs - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn
Rasmus Dahlin - Mattias Samuelsson
Bowen Byram - Owen Power
Logan Stanley - Zach Metsa
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
The Kings are facing a very strong team in the Buffalo Sabres, so the big names of Kempe and Panarin will be looked to for a spark tonight. Panarin continues his impressive play with the Kings this season, as in his last 3 games, he has 6 points. For the Sabres, they have talent everywhere, but Rasmus Dahlin is the one to watch for the Kings because he is not only a very strong defenseman, but has 5 points in his last 5 games.