LA Kings’ Next Wave Is Here: 27 Prospects Named To 2026 Rookie Camp

The LA Kings have unveiled a 27-player rookie camp roster featuring NHL-tested prospects, five 2026 draft picks and several of the organization’s most intriguing young players.
The next wave of Los Angeles Kings prospects is about to get its first opportunity to make an impression.
The Kings announced their 27-player roster for 2026 Rookie Camp on Tuesday, with a group that includes two players who already reached the NHL last season, five members of the team’s 2026 draft class and a collection of prospects who spent time developing with the Ontario Reign.
Rookie Camp will run from Sept. 11-15 at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif., while the Kings will also participate in the 2026 Rookie Faceoff in San Jose during the same five-day window.
The roster features 14 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders, giving Los Angeles an early look at several of the young players who could eventually form part of the organization’s next NHL core.
Among the most recognizable names are forwards Jared Wright and Kenny Connors, both of whom made their NHL debuts with the Kings during the 2025-26 season.
Fourteen players from last year’s Rookie Camp group are returning, including defensemen Henry Brzustewicz and Jared Woolley.
Woolley enters his third Rookie Camp with some impressive junior numbers behind him. The defenseman posted a plus-32 rating across 66 games split between the London Knights and Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League last season, ranking eighth among OHL defensemen and 17th among all skaters.
Brzustewicz, meanwhile, followed up a strong sophomore season by emerging as one of the OHL’s more productive offensive defensemen. He recorded 54 points on 19 goals and 35 assists in 59 games, tying for third among league defensemen in goals while finishing seventh in points.
Los Angeles will also get an early look at five players selected by the organization at the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo, New York.
That group includes second-round defenseman Adam Goljer, selected 49th overall, and forward Liam Lefebvre, who went 46th overall. Defenseman Giorgos Pantelas was selected 153rd, Lucas Ambrosio went 223rd and goaltender Yegor Rybkin was taken 89th overall.
The Kings’ prospect pool will have plenty of professional experience in the room as well.
Eleven players on the Rookie Camp roster appeared in the AHL with the Ontario Reign last season, including Wright, Connors, Kenta Isogai, Jack Hughes, Kaleb Lawrence, Koehn Ziemmer and Brendan Gorman among the forwards.
Defensemen Jakub Dvořák, Kirill Kirsanov and Brzustewicz also saw time with the Reign.
Goaltender Hampton Slukynsky is another player to watch after beginning his professional career with a perfect 2-0-0 record, a 1.00 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage.
He will have a familiar face alongside him in camp. Slukynsky will be joined by his brother, Grant, marking the first Rookie Camp appearance for the two brothers with Los Angeles. The pair previously played together at Western Michigan University.
Kings Set For Six-Team Rookie Showcase
Los Angeles will then take its prospects to San Jose for the 2026 Rookie Faceoff, where the Kings will compete against five other Western Conference organizations: the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights.
The tournament begins Sept. 12, with all six teams in action that day and again on Sept. 13. After a day without games on Sept. 14, the tournament concludes Sept. 15 with Utah facing Los Angeles.
The Kings will open the tournament against San Jose on Sept. 12 before facing Anaheim the following afternoon. Their final game comes against Utah on Sept. 15.
The complete schedule is:
Saturday, Sept. 12
- Colorado vs. Anaheim — 1 p.m. PT
- Utah vs. Vegas — 3 p.m. PT
- Los Angeles vs. San Jose — 5 p.m. PT
Sunday, Sept. 13
- Vegas vs. Colorado — 1 p.m. PT
- Anaheim vs. Los Angeles — 3 p.m. PT
- San Jose vs. Utah — 5 p.m. PT
Monday, Sept. 14
- No games scheduled
Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Utah vs. Los Angeles — 1 p.m. PT
Rink assignments for the individual games have not yet been announced.
Before the tournament begins, Kings fans will have an opportunity to see the prospects on the ice in El Segundo. Los Angeles will hold one Rookie Camp practice open to the public on Friday, Sept. 11, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the NHL sheet at Toyota Sports Performance Center.
For the Kings, the week represents more than the traditional opening of prospect camp. With NHL debuts already under their belts, a handful of recent draft picks entering the organization and several players coming off professional seasons, Los Angeles will have a deeper look at the young talent that could shape the franchise’s future.