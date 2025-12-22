LA Kings Sign Former 2025 Draft Pick to Three-Year Contract

Jimmy Lombardi is officially a Los Angeles King after the team announced today that he will sign a three-year entry-level contract, a move that will help the Kings in the long run after being one of the most productive selections they made from the 2025 NHL Draft.

Lombardi, selected in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, is coming off a career-best season with the Flint Firebirds. In 33 games, the 18-year-old is averaging a career-best 21 goals and 41 points with a plus-minus of +15 when he's on the ice for the Firebirds.

The Toronto native ranks second on the Flints in goals, just behind Nathan Aspinall, and sits third on the team with both assists and points. Lombardi has shown that he's more than just a scorer; he can pass the puck, defend, and has a very high IQ.

Lombardi has also shown his versatility on the ice for the special teams, contributing four power-play goals. Now in his third OHL season, Lombardi has improved every single year that he's been on the ice for the Firebirds, nearly doubling his goals, assists, and points over the last three seasons.

Lombardi is still committed to playing for the University of Michigan at the collegiate level, one of the best programs in college hockey for premier development. It shows that Lombardi is committed to becoming the best hockey player he can be, and for the Kings, it adds another young prospect to their system.

While not the number one option the Kings need right now on their team, especially being thin at the center position after trading away Phillip Danault for basically nothing to improve their roster, Lombardi is still only 18 years old. It's a good deal for the Kings moving forward, as they look to a new era with Anze Kopitar's final season coming to an end this year.

