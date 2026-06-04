Larkin Trade Request Might be What the Kings were Hoping For

Dylan Larkin has requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings, and with him being a top center in the NHL, he could be a major player the Kings could go after.
In the afternoon of June 4th 2026, Elliotte Friedman put out a report titled "Dylan Larkin requests trade from Detroit." This seems to be coming out of nowhere, as Larkin has been with the Red Wings since 2015, after being drafted by them. Larkin has also been the captain of the Wings since January 2021 and is one of the longest-tenured Wings on the roster. So when the article came out that he had requested a trade, it seemingly blindsided everyone, but for the Kings acquiring Larkin, it can not only help with their offensive issues but also their issues at centre.
Dylan Larkin Potential Trade Option
The Kings, after losing Anze Kopitar to retirement, find themselves short of depth at centre. With this information, brand new to everyone, the Kings can position themselves as a potential landing spot for Larkin. The Kings are capable of making big splashes, as they showed in the Artemi Panarin trade. But in the offseason, the options for centers aren't what the Kings need, but with this trade request, the Kings could be aggressive for Larkin.
Kings Trade Options
Overall, this is a league-wide news shock that will have many teams scrambling to land Larkin, and if the Kings can find a deal that makes Larkin a King, it would be worth it if they can keep some of their younger talent. While it may be unlikely for the Kings to get Larkin, if they can make a deal that allows them to keep their young roster talent and give up some picks, the risk might be worth it for the Kings.