Larkin Trade Request Might be What the Kings were Hoping For

In the afternoon of June 4th 2026, Elliotte Friedman put out a report titled "Dylan Larkin requests trade from Detroit." This seems to be coming out of nowhere, as Larkin has been with the Red Wings since 2015, after being drafted by them. Larkin has also been the captain of the Wings since January 2021 and is one of the longest-tenured Wings on the roster. So when the article came out that he had requested a trade, it seemingly blindsided everyone, but for the Kings acquiring Larkin, it can not only help with their offensive issues but also their issues at centre.