Late Push Not Enough As Kings Fall To Avalanche In Game 1

The Kings did enough defensively to hang around, but a lack of offensive support and Colorado’s scoring down the stretch proved to be the difference in a tight Game 1 loss.
Playoff hockey is back, and the Los Angeles Kings did a solid job keeping this game close after 20 minutes, but the Avalanche took the game in the second and third periods to win 2-1 and take a 1-0 series lead at home.
It was a very physical game as LA took 49 hits and blocked 23 shots, but struggled on the power play, finishing 1/4 and scoring their only goal in the final two minutes of the third period.
With the Kings being overwhelming underdogs in this game, LA still did a great job keeping it close and played solid defense early on, especially Anton Forsberg, but didn't get much help from its offense.
We opened the first period with both teams feeling each other out. Colorado was all over LA like piranhas on defense, forcing them to take tough shots and making it hard to generate them.
Even with the Avalanche playing good defense, the Kings got a lot of good looks at the net to score, including Drew Doughty, Trevor Moore, and Adrian Kempe, who had good looks to give the Kings an early 1-0 lead.
Colorado also got away with an interference in the first period that wasn't called by the refs, leaving the play to continue on.
It wasn't the best first period from either team; Colorado came out controlling possession, but the Kings managed some dangerous chances as the period went on. Trevor Moore had a look at the rush that led to some extended pressure.
Anton Forsberg got the start and was excellent. Forsberg saved several key shots in the first 20 minutes of the game, including stopping the Avalanche on the power play to keep the scoreboard tied 0-0 to end the first period.
The Kings had to be happy with how they ended the first period, keeping the game close, earning a great early PK, and getting a couple of good looks, with a solid defensive showing.
LA caught a huge break in the second period after Avalanche center Jack Drury initiated contact with Doughty and slipped on Forsberg, resulting in Colorado's goal being overturned.
Colorado challenged the play, but the call would stand, clearly showing that Drury made contact, pushing Forsberg away from the net.
Both teams were struggling on the power play, especially Colorado, which had two opportunities to score, but Forsberg continued to remain a force under the crease and stopped all the chances Colorado had at scoring.
The Kings also couldn't score on the power play, struggling to hold on to the puck as Colorado brought pressure defensively and extra guys to force giveaways and kill the power-play chances.
LA was leaving the door open because, even with the game tied, the Avalanche would eventually break loose. And that came at the 4:31 mark with Artturi Lehkonen cleaning up Nathan MacKinnon's shot at the doorstep to give Colorado first blood.
Doughty was all over Lehkonen, but his stick wasn't anywhere near the puck, giving Lehkonen the easy clean-up shot at home.
Kings did a solid job holding their own for 35 minutes, but it's a tough goal to give up a goal after 40 minutes, especially with Colorado being 41-0-0 when leading after two periods.
Despite that, LA did what they were supposed to do, played solid defense, and the game was still close heading into the final frame.
In the third period, Colorado's defense amped it up, holding the Kings to just two shots in the first eight minutes of the final period. After Logan O'Connor's goal was called off in the first period, this time it counted, coming at the 14:10 mark with a loose puck. O'Connor sprinted to seize it and buried the shot on the top shelf on the breakaway, beating Forsberg.
With the Kings struggling on offense to generate quality looks on goal, you knew the Avalanche would capitalize on that and take the game from LA. The best offense in Hockey won't struggle for long and will take advantage of any mistakes the Kings make.
Give credit to Scott Wedegwood, who wasn't making it easy at all for Los Angeles to score, especially on the power play. The difference was that Wedgewood was playing great defense and getting help on offense, but Forsberg didn't have anyone to capitalize on the stops he was getting.
Los Angeles did get a big goal at the 2:22 mark after Artemi Panarin blasted a shot from the middle of the ice on the power play goal through traffic to cut the deficit down to one goal.
Even with the Kings cutting the lead down one, it was already too little too late for LA to get back in the game. Colorado did a good job playing with physicality in the last few minutes, so did the Kings, especially Kempe, but the Avs held on and won this game at home, taking a 1-0 series lead.
Key Stats
Anton Forsberg finished with 28 saves on 30 shots, finishing with a .933 save percentage, and was huge on Colorado's power play possessions, saving key shots. If Forsberg got help on offense, the Kings would've had a great chance of stealing this game.
Artemi Panarin scored the lone goal in the final frame to cut the deficit to one goal, finishing with a goal and a point.
Both teams played with how they're supposed to if they want to win this series. The Kings, despite losing, showed they can win this series by matching the Avs' physicality, keeping the game close, and relying on strong goaltending.
Game 2 will be on Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche at 7:00 PM PT.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.