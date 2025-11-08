Los Angeles Kings Left Winger To Return Against The Pittsburgh Penguins

Los Angeles Kings left winger Warren Foegele is set to make his return from injury in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Foegele has been out of the lineup for about two weeks, suffering an upper-body injury in the early stages of the Kings’ matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 26.

He only played 1:29 before he headed off the ice with what looked like a shoulder or arm injury. Foegele was hit by Blackhawks center Nick Foligno and was pushed into the boards in an awkward position. He wasn’t able to continue the game.

About a week later, after the Kings’ left winger wasn’t able to finish the game, he was placed on injured reserve as of Nov. 1. That meant he wouldn’t be able to suit up for Los Angeles for at least seven days after that.

Now, with the Kings’ game against the Penguins on Sunday, that would account for the seven-day waiting period, making Foegele eligible to return to the lineup.

After a couple of weeks of recovering, Foegele said he’s “feeling really good.” Reports say he could be slotting in on the fourth line on the left wing of center Alex Turcotte and right winger Corey Perry.

This will be the second and last time Los Angeles will face Pittsburgh this season. The last time they met each other was at Crypto.com Arena, which saw the Pens take the contest 4-2.

In that outing, Foegele opened the scoring with his first goal of the season. In 10 appearances, the 29-year-old has one goal, a minus-one rating and is averaging 13:22 of ice time.

