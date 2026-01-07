Midseason Truth About the Los Angeles Kings

The midpoint of the NHL season is when we really get to evaluate teams and see their strengths and weaknesses. For the Los Angeles Kings, the halfway mark has brought a familiar feeling in years past, but this year it feels worse.

The feeling is the same impression we've gotten from LA in the last few seasons, a competitive hockey team that finds a way to stay in the playoff mix, despite lingering question marks about whether this group can be trusted to make a deep playoff run, a feat they haven't accomplished in over a decade.

Why Jim Hiller Is Quietly Sliding Toward The Hot Seat In Los Angeles

Less than a year ago, Jim Hiller tied a franchise record for points and had the Kings playing strong night in and night out. The future was looking bright with Hiller and Los Angeles, but a year later, the Kings have one of the worst power plays and are currently out of the playoff picture.

The Kings were supposed to take the next step from a "first-round playoff exit" to legit title contenders. Even though they're coming off a recent mini-series sweep of the Minnesota Wild, who've been very good this season, Los Angeles hasn't been able to maintain a consistent culture of winning games.

Los Angeles still remains in pole position to make the postseason, but sitting in fifth place, the race for a playoff spot remains tough in a loaded Western Conference with no margin of error. What follows next is a midseason report card, grading where the Kings stand now and where they'll most likely end this spring.

Overall Grade: C

This isn't a bad hockey game, but it's also not a convincing one that should give fans hope of a deep playoff run this season. The Kings have hovered around the bottom part of playoff positioning despite stretches of inconsistent play, blown leads, and no effort at times, failing to gain separation in the standings.

At the halfway point, the Kings look like a significantly below-average team that is worse than their record suggests, and one capable of making the postseason and going home early again.

Offense: C +

On paper, when you look at this Kings roster, they have a plethora of players that are capable of scoring, including Adrian Kempe, Quinton Byfield, Corey Perry, Kevin Fiala, etc. Still, the offense ranks near the bottom in goals scored and shooting percentage, despite generating a decent number of shots on goal.

Talent and roster-wise, the Kings' offense should definitely be way better than it is, but it's not, and you can point most of that to coaching, personnel, lineups, and the effort not being there on most nights.

Too many nights, the Kings struggle to sustain pressure as games tighten. The scoring disappears for stretches, forcing the top line to shoulder the load. When the Kings score early, they're tough to beat, but when they fall behind early in games like they usually do, the comebacks get out of question.

Defense: B -

The Kings' defensive identity has remained intact, but has shown flaws at times, especially early and late in games. Drew Doughty continues to log heavy minutes at 36 years old. At the same time, their young defenseman core, Brandt Clarke, Joel Edmundson, and Mikey Anderson, have shown flashes of potential that could be valuable in the postseason.

But that same youth has inconsistent plays, missed reads, and trouble under pressure in high-leverage moments. As of now, Los Angeles is a middle-of-the-pack defensive team, ranking 5th in goals allowed per game, 10th in shots per game, and 27th in power-play goals allowed.

So, the defense has potential, the numbers speak for themselves, being just above average in some categories, but are terrible in allowing power play goals, which is the biggest reason they lose games late, taking too many penalties, and giving up goals late.

Goaltending: B +

The grade here reflects the injury to Darcy Kuemper, which kept him out for a few games this season. But when Kuemper has been on the ice healthy, the Kings are tough to score on with him in the crease.

There's been some struggles; Kuemper hasn't been great, but he's 12-7-6 when he starts with a .912 save percentage. His numbers have dropped a little from last year, mainly due to health and inconsistent goaltending, but he's won a lot of close games in the clutch for the Kings.

The Kings haven't consistently received game-stealing goaltending, and in the Western Conference against very strong teams, that's going to be important for Kuemper to remain healthy and be prepared for that battle.

Special Teams: D

If there's one area that's really a concern for hurting the Kings' chances at even making the playoffs, it's here.

The power-play has been very bad that fans have been calling Jim Hiller to be fired after every game whether they win or lose. Hiller driving an elite power play unit for the Toronto Blue Jays has Los Angeles now as one of the weakest power play units in the league, with a 16% power play percentage, ranking 27th in the league.

The penalty kill has also been terrible, killing them in overtime and late-game situations, which has cost the Kings wins and valuable points.

This is where the playoff series shifts to the other team, Los Angeles, which will be matched up against. One power play goal can change an entire series. We saw it last season when Los Angeles blew a 2-0 series lead against the Edmonton Oilers because of blown leads, poor penalty killing, and power-play goals.

Right now, the Kings' special teams are a major liability and will be a significant reason they are another first-round exit.

Coaching: D

Jim Hiller's system and making adjustments after losses haven't worked all season; it's been a big disappointment after the success he had last year. Too often, questionable lineup decisions result in specific players not being able to play together on the same line, and the same mistakes repeat.

The Kings' coaching staff doesn't appear to be on the same page with its players, and that can hurt the players' confidence and the plays being called on ice. In the playoffs, this distinction will be easy to game-plan against and will increase LA's chances of going home early.

Best Case Scenario

The Kings tighten up their special teams and get consistent play on offense, and enter the postseason strong. A first-round series win is possible if the Kings can get home ice and the matchups break right.

Most Likely Scenario

A lower-seed playoff berth and a tough challenge against an elite Western Conference opponent. A competitive series where Los Angeles can keep it close, like they almost did against the Oilers when they were winning the series in the beginning, but failed to close it out. This would be a great result that would fill in the areas where Los Angeles has been inconsistent.

Worst Case Scenario

Another first-round exit that raises questions about whether this core has reached its ceiling and whether a rebuild is on the way.

Final Thought

At midseason, the Kings remain an above-average team that's searching for some semblance of hope to be a dangerous team come playoff time. The second half of the season can determine whether this group is built to finally get over the hump or strip it all down and start over.

