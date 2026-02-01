Mikey Anderson Exits Hurricanes Game with Upper-Body Injury

After playing a short amount of time in the first period of the Kings' showdown against the Carolina Hurricanes, Mikey Anderson headed to the locker room and is now ruled out for the remainder of the game with an upper-body injury.
There is no update yet on when he will undergo an MRI to evaluate his status or when he will return. We will just have to wait until after the game for further testing on Anderson's injury.
Anderson played 2:50 minutes on ice today before going down, finishing with a block and a giveaway.
Despite not having his best season, give credit to the American ice hockey player for being available all season, playing in all 53 games for the Kings. In his career, he has never missed significant time, averaging at least 70 games played over the last three seasons with Los Angeles and a career total of 398 games.
For now, it's unclear how severe the injury is because it isn't a reaggravated injury or something that's been bothering Anderson because he's been healthy all season, so whatever it is, hopefully it's not a serious thing that will keep him out for long, as the Kings are fighting for playoff contention.
Los Angeles is currently tied for fourth with the Anaheim Ducks in the Pacific Division. Despite all the struggles and inconsistency this season, the Kings are still alive in the playoff picture, so getting everyone healthy for a push to the postseason is a big priority for Los Angeles.
With Anderson being the youngest player in the depth chart for the defenseman on the Kings, it's very important that he stays healthy because a player like Drew Doughty, who is the captain of that group, is 36 years old, so it would be nice to see Anderson's youth be available as soon as possible.
The live story will be updated later as more information becomes available.
