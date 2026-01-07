Kings Recall Andre Lee and Taylor Ward As Corey Perry Steps Away From Team

Corey Perry Steps Away for Family Matter

The Los Angeles Kings announced that forward Corey Perry has returned home to deal with an illness involving a family member, prompting the team to assign him to non-roster status. This move now shortens the Kings even more tonight with no Anze Kopitar or Joel Armia due to injury, and now Corey Perry is out.

But three forwards out for tonight's match against the San Jose Sharks opens the opportunity for Andre Lee and Taylor Ward to step into the lineup and play meaningful ice time after being recalled from the Ontario Reign today.

Not Good News for Anze Kopitar and Joel Armia

The Kings' decision to recall both Andre Lee and Taylor Ward isn't a roster move that they would've done a few weeks ago; it likely signals the uncertainty around the availability of Anze Kopitar and Joel Armia tonight and in the future, which would force Jim Hiller to shuffle his forward group.

If Kopitar or Armia miss some time, it will benefit Ward and Lee to exercise real NHL minutes, who have done a solid job in Ontario, but we still don't know if they're ready to play in the elite 5-on-5 play.

Both Have Earned Their Shot

Andre Lee has arguably done everything asked of him in Ontario. The 6-foot-5 forward has been one of the Reign's most consistent scorers and playmakers, averaging 15 goals, 12 assists, and 27 points, the best numbers he's had since being in Ontario.

The combination of that makes him a real threat to play in the Kings' forward depth, and only time will tell if he can generate the offense for a shorthanded Kings team.

Taylor Ward, meanwhile, brings a different energy to the Kings. The 27-year-old winger has shown flashes of an all-around ability to skate past elite defenders and has been a steady pro in the AHL for years now.

Ward is averaging 12 goals, 9 assists, and 21 points this season in Ontario. His numbers are a little down from last year's, but so far, he has played only 32 games and has an opportunity to grow now that he is playing for the Kings.

Where Could They Slot in Tonight?

With the Kings thin at the forward spot, we could see Ward potentially play in the same line with Alex Laferriere and Adrian Kempe, and even draw some power-play time, something that hasn't been available to him in the past.

While it's not ideal news for Kopitar and Armia to maybe have a serious injury than we initially thought, especially given their age, and now missing Perry for tonight, it's still a major opportunity for Lee and Ward. Both have strong AHL resumes and have a chance to prove whether their production in Ontario can translate to meaningful NHL contributions as legitimate options moving forward.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.