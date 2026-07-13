NHL Insider Believes the Kings Could Be Positioning for Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews
The Los Angeles Kings' surprisingly quiet offseason may be part of a much larger plan, as Elliotte Friedman believes the organization is preserving cap flexibility for a potential pursuit of Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, or another franchise-changing superstar.
What if the Los Angeles Kings aren't standing still at all?
After an offseason that has left some fans questioning the lack of a blockbuster move, a growing theory suggests general manager Ken Holland may be positioning the franchise for something far bigger than another veteran addition.
The Kings may not be waiting for the next available piece.
They may be waiting for the player who changes everything.
According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Los Angeles has been intentionally preserving as much financial flexibility as possible, with the belief that the right opportunity could eventually present itself. On the latest episode of 32 Thoughts, Friedman described the Kings' strategy as maintaining "maximum flexibility" for what he called an "LA-type move."
That phrase immediately sparked speculation across the hockey world.
Because if the Kings are truly keeping their financial options open, there are only a handful of players who would justify such patience.
Connor McDavid.
Auston Matthews.
Two of the most recognizable superstars in the sport. Two players who could instantly change the trajectory of any franchise fortunate enough to acquire them.
Neither player is available today, and there is no guarantee either ever reaches the open market. But if one of hockey's biggest names does become attainable, Los Angeles appears determined not to be eliminated from the conversation because of financial commitments made today.
That possibility changes the way the Kings' offseason should be viewed.
Instead of chasing a series of expensive short-term upgrades, Los Angeles has focused on adding experienced complementary pieces, bringing in players such as Corey Perry, Mats Zuccarello, and Erik Haula. Those moves provide depth, but they are not the type of transactions that define a franchise.
Perhaps that is exactly the point.
Friedman noted the Kings would still like to add a puck-moving defenseman, but any move would likely require money leaving the roster first. Los Angeles is operating in a "dollar in, dollar out" environment, making every decision with an eye toward maintaining future flexibility.
For months, critics have questioned whether the Kings should abandon their current core and begin a full rebuild. But perhaps the organization sees another path.
Maybe Los Angeles doesn't believe it needs to tear everything down.
Maybe it believes one transformational addition could change the entire equation.
And it's important not to underestimate Holland when it comes to making those kinds of moves.
The veteran executive has faced criticism for the Kings' cautious approach this summer, but history shows patience does not mean passivity. During his tenure as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, Holland completely reshaped his roster before the 2001-02 season by acquiring future Hall of Famers Luc Robitaille, Dominik Hasek, and Brett Hull.
That trio helped Detroit capture the Stanley Cup.
The circumstances were different, with no salary cap limiting roster construction at the time. But the larger lesson remains the same: when Holland believes a championship opportunity exists, he has shown he is willing to make aggressive decisions and swing for the biggest prizes available.
That history is worth remembering as Los Angeles continues to keep its options open.
The Kings may not be preparing for a rebuild.
They may be preparing for a blockbuster.
If Auston Matthews were ever to leave Toronto, Los Angeles would immediately become one of the most fascinating destinations to watch.
Matthews' connection to the American Southwest runs deeper than most NHL stars. Born in California, he spent much of his childhood in Arizona, where his family still has strong ties. It was there that he first fell in love with hockey, famously becoming captivated after watching Alexander Ovechkin score a highlight-reel goal during his rookie season in 2006.
The Arizona Coyotes are no longer part of the NHL landscape, creating a unique situation for a player whose early hockey memories were built in the desert.
If Matthews ever decides he wants to return closer to where his hockey journey began, the Utah Mammoth could naturally enter the discussion as the league's newest western destination. Utah has quietly continued building its roster and establishing itself as a legitimate NHL market.
But the Kings offer something different.
They offer a proven playoff foundation, one of the league's biggest markets, and potentially the financial flexibility to make the kind of move that rarely becomes available.
The same applies to McDavid.
Landing the Edmonton Oilers captain would represent one of the largest transactions in modern NHL history. Few organizations could realistically enter that conversation, but Los Angeles has the market, the ambition, and potentially the patience to make itself part of it.
In the meantime, the Kings continue adding pieces that fit a contender's supporting cast.
Haula's arrival is a perfect example. The veteran forward signed a two-year contract worth $3.6 million annually and immediately leaned on familiarity when making his decision, reaching out to longtime friend Joel Armia. The two grew up together in Finland and even shared a room during the 2026 Winter Olympics, giving Haula an inside perspective on life in Los Angeles.
Those are the types of moves teams make while waiting for something bigger.
Whether that bigger move ever involves McDavid, Matthews, or another superstar remains impossible to predict. Superstar players rarely become available, and both remain under contract with their current teams.
But if Friedman's theory is correct, the Kings are not simply sitting through a quiet offseason.
They are positioning themselves.
And if the right opportunity arrives, Los Angeles may be ready to make the biggest move in hockey.