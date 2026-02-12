Olympics Day 2 Recap: Drew Doughty and Kevin Fiala Shutdown Their Opponents

After the Los Angeles Kings received mixed results yesterday in their 2026 Winter Olympics opener from Adrian Kempe and Joel Armia, they were well represented today on Day 2 of the Olympics.
Day 2 at Milano Cortina saw Drew Doughty playing aggressively and confidently for Canada, while Kevin Fiala suited up for Switzerland, and Darcy Kuemper served as a third goaltender behind Logan Thompson and Jordan Binnington.
Two of the three Kings saw the ice, and both Canada and Switzerland came out on top in their group opener, shutting out their opponents.
Drew Doughty logged a plus-2 rating in Canada's dominant 5-0 victory over Czechia, helping anchor the defense and blue line that allowed just 26 shots and zero goals.
While his numbers don't pop on the scoresheet, his impact on the ice was felt through his energy, big hits, and defensive stops as Canada came ready to dominate its opponent from opening tap.
Canada's offense is definitely the best in the Olympics, as they had five different players today score a goal, a depth led by Connor McDavid (three assists), Sidney Crosby (two assists), and Nathan MacKinnon (one goal), and Doughty's experience and leadership helped Canada in crucial plays.
With Canada chasing gold and Doughty chasing his third gold medal, his experience will help Canada in the knockout rounds and, if Canada gets there, the gold medal round.
The other story in Canada was that Darcy Kuemper didn't see any playing time today against Czechia, as Jordan Binnington stopped all 26 shots he faced in the shutout win.
With Logan Thompson also in the mix, Kuemper right now is the third option in Canada's goaltender depth.
Barring an injury or dramatic shift, Kuemper may not see game action during the tournament.
But still earning a roster spot on a stacked Canadian team is impressive, and realistically, his Olympic impact may be limited by Canada's depth.
Kevin Fiala helped Group A play with a 4-0 victory over France. While Switzerland got help from their depth today with Timo Meier scoring twice and Leonard Genoni delivering a 27-game shutout, Fiala provided support on offense as Switzerland controlled the pace.
Switzerland outshot France 43-27 and dominated possession, while Fiala finished with an assist, one point, and was a plus-2 on ice, adding speed to the lineup.
Unlike Kuemper, Fiala is expected to be a key offensive contributor throughout this tournament if Switzerland has any chance of winning gold, especially with a tough road ahead.
Through Day 2:
Drew Doughty was a reliable presence defensively on ice for an already stacked Canada team.
Kevin Fiala provided solid offensive contributions on a strong start for the Swiss.
Darcy Kuemper did not dress and is unlikely to see action barring injury.
The next time we see the Kings represent the Olympics will be tomorrow, with four games featuring our players going head-to-head. The first matchup of the day will be Finland vs Sweden, with Joel Armia going against Adrian Kempe at 6:00 a.m. EST.
The final matchup will be an intriguing showdown between two teams who looked dominant today: Canada vs. Switzerland. Once again, two Kings will go at it, with Doughty potentially defending Fiala at 3:00 p.m. EST.
A lot of fun matchups are on the way tomorrow.
