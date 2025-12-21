Ontario Reign Cole Guttman Recieves Two-Game Suspension

The American Hockey League's Player Safety Communications social media account posted a statement early this afternoon regarding the incident that occurred last night in the match between the Ontario Reign and San Jose Barracuda.

Following the illegal check to the head that forward Cole Guttman committed in last night's match against San Jose, the 26-year-old will officially miss the next two games against San Jose today and the next match on the 27th.

The incident was carefully reviewed after the match and led to serious disciplinary action by the league. As a result, Guttman won't see the ice for about a week, as the Reign play just two games in six days, and will be eligible to return upon the completion of the suspension.

