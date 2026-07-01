Patient Everywhere But Here

Ken Holland's cautious offseason makes sense in most places. The Los Angeles Kings blue line is not one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA — A general manager with a Hall of Fame reputation, Ken Holland arrived in Los Angeles with a mandate, or at least a stated one. This was along those lines, and has been repeated since: Not to rebuild, not to retool, but to contend. He said it, the organization has said it, and Brandt Clarke said it directly to the media just recently, with the kind of conviction that tends to mean something when it comes from a player of his caliber, still ascending toward his prime, with a five-year incentive signed to stay.
However, the draft happened, and Holland, alongside his brain trust, drafted 11 players.
That is not a knock on the approach, at least not entirely. The trade market at and before the draft was punishing. Jordan Kyrou and Brady Tkachuk set standards that would have gutted Los Angeles regardless of how aggressive Holland wanted to be. Multiple first-round picks stacked on top of roster players, prices that left even well-resourced organizations standing on the sidelines watching. The franchise, lacking blue-chip prospects and meaningful asset depth, decided to pivot as the league entered a pre-draft trade frenzy.
The Kings started with the 17th overall pick, moved to 19th, and then traded down repeatedly across two days in a waterfall of transactions that, from a macro perspective, cast a wider net towards a collection of mid- to late-round assets that will take years to evaluate. Mark Yanetti will earn his salary developing those picks, with the hope that some will pan out. Most probably will not, and that is fine when the organization’s strategy expects maybe two or three players to impact the roster, and a few to be leveraged for trades down the road.
Restocking at the margins is reasonable when the alternative is overpaying at the top. Holland's restraint at the draft, then, is defensible.
The approach at center is similarly defensible, but somewhat less clean. Anze Kopitar's departure is an organizational inflection point the Kings have been aware of and preparing for, yet preparing for it and solving it are different things. Scott Laughton was acquired at the deadline as a bridge measure, a respectful way to upgrade a team going nowhere for Kopitar's last ride. It increasingly looks like his market price is exceeding what the Kings are willing to commit to. Letting him walk into free agency is not irrational given where the organization sits. Neither is Holland's reported intention to move Adrian Kempe back to center, a position he played earlier in his career but has not occupied at a meaningful level in years. The idea carries real risk as Kempe was molded into a top six winger, a lethal one earned by designation. Asking him to anchor the position he has been denaturalized from is not a guarantee. It is a calculated gamble given the deployment slot.
But it is a gamble that comes with a net underneath it. Claude Giroux is available in free agency, and so is Erik Haula, a player who, if not injured last deadline, was the franchise’s first choice over Laughton. Both are veterans well into their thirties; neither is a long-term answer, and both represent exactly the kind of stopgap that buys an organization time without handcuffing it. If Kempe transitions smoothly, the stopgap barely sees meaningful ice time. If Kempe struggles, the safety net is there, as defensive matchups will be an area needed to ease the burden on Byfield and the proverbial 2C they didn’t trade for. The center position, for all its uncertainty, has options layered beneath it, and Holland appears to have structured the offseason with that contingency in mind.
You can describe it as: patient, reasonable, and yet again, defensible.
There is also a clock running, and Holland knows it. Artemi Panarin, a player who, at his peak, was a top-five winger in the entire league, has two years remaining on his contract and is operating past that peak now at 34 years old. Quinton Byfield and Brandt Clarke are approaching their primes, with Alex Laferriere ascending into that same mold. This is not a team being built from scratch. It is a team with its foundational pieces already in place, making decisions about whether to surround them properly before the window fully opens, despite a marketing cry that this team is in its contention window. That type of ‘window’ does not stay open indefinitely, and the organization has publicly committed to contention even as it avoids saying so in its roster decisions.
That tension is what makes Holland's approach interesting. It is also what makes one particular area of the roster so difficult to look at.
The defensive core is not a problem that patience can solve.
This is documented, reported, and observable to anyone who watched them play last season. The blue line is brutally slow. It cannot generate offensive or transition effectively or consistently. Under playoff pressure against the Avs, it capitulated, and it did so in a way that exposed not just individual shortcomings but structural ones. This is the organization's most urgent and most obvious weakness from top to bottom, and it is the one area where Holland's instinct toward caution stops being a virtue.
Alexander Nikishin is the clearest available solution, and the Kings reportedly know it. Elliotte Friedman has indicated Los Angeles has genuine interest in the Carolina defenseman, and the reasons are not hard to understand. Nikishin is 24 years old, left-handed (a blueline currently stacked with left-handed, defensive-minded players), and, in his first NHL season, posted 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points. Those figures would place him immediately among the more productive defensemen on the Kings' current roster. He now has Stanley Cup pedigree, with his first season ending with the best possible outcome. He averaged over 18 minutes per game during last season, though that time dipped in the playoffs. Carolina and Nikishin's camps are reportedly misaligned on the contract's value, creating an opening.
The Kings cannot treat that opening as optional.
Here is the tension Holland has constructed, somewhat inadvertently. By converting their first-round pick into draft-day depth rather than preserving it for a trade, the return package for Nikishin almost certainly has to be player-based. Carolina reportedly wants a player now, not picks. Alex Laferriere has value. Trevor Moore might not have much value. Kevin Fiala has substantial value, though pulling Fiala from the wing while simultaneously moving Kempe to center would require real confidence in the depth behind them.
None of these conversations are simple, and Holland knows the Kings are not in the strongest negotiating position. But this is exactly where the fence cannot hold.
Picture the defensive pairs as constructed without Nikishin. Clarke next to Joel Edmundson, yet again, and Doughty next to Mikey Anderson. The same structural problems from last season, and the Kings just ‘run it back.’ Now picture the alternative. Clarke next to Anderson. Doughty, in what may be his final season in a Kings uniform, next to a 24-year-old left-handed defenseman who can skate, transition the puck, and produce offensively. Doughty's experience and physical play, paired with Nikishin's mobility and instincts, is a pairing that restructures the entire identity of that blue line. One player, deployed correctly next to a partner ascending toward his prime, accomplishes what no accumulation of later round picks can replicate.
Holland navigated a draft market that was genuinely brutal without making the kind of desperate, expensive mistake that defines bad front office decisions. He has handled the Doughty situation with restraint rather than sentiment, which is harder than it sounds for an organization that has historically been deeply loyal to its Stanley Cup core. The bridge approach at center, imperfect as it is, at least reflects an awareness of what the team has and what it needs.
But the brand he has committed to loudly and publicly, a contending Los Angeles Kings, has a specific requirement attached to it. Clarke's contract extension, five more years of a player built to be a franchise anchor, was a statement of belief in this window. Panarin's presence on this roster is a statement of belief in this window. Byfield's development, Laferriere's emergence, the quiet groundwork laid across this offseason toward something that looks like it can genuinely compete, maybe not contend, but at least compete.
The blue line is where that direction either holds together or falls apart. Holland has been patient everywhere that patience makes sense.
This is not one of those places.