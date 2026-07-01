Patient Everywhere But Here

The approach at center is similarly defensible, but somewhat less clean. Anze Kopitar's departure is an organizational inflection point the Kings have been aware of and preparing for, yet preparing for it and solving it are different things. Scott Laughton was acquired at the deadline as a bridge measure, a respectful way to upgrade a team going nowhere for Kopitar's last ride. It increasingly looks like his market price is exceeding what the Kings are willing to commit to. Letting him walk into free agency is not irrational given where the organization sits. Neither is Holland's reported intention to move Adrian Kempe back to center, a position he played earlier in his career but has not occupied at a meaningful level in years. The idea carries real risk as Kempe was molded into a top six winger, a lethal one earned by designation. Asking him to anchor the position he has been denaturalized from is not a guarantee. It is a calculated gamble given the deployment slot.