Perry Speaks About His Time With Kings, Waiving His No-Trade Clause For Lightning cover image

Perry Speaks About His Time With Kings, Waiving His No-Trade Clause For Lightning

5h
Corey Perry speaks on the process of waiving his no-trade clause to become a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and what his time was like as a member of the Los Angeles Kings.

TORONTO - The Los Angeles Kings made a couple of trades on Friday's NHL trade deadline. One of those moves included Kings GM Ken Holland trading right winger Corey Perry to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 2028 second-round pick.

On Saturday, after the morning skate in preparation for Tampa's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Perry explained what his short time in Los Angeles was like.

"I truly enjoyed it," the 40-year-old veteran said. "I can't say enough about the organization, how they treat the players.

"It probably didn't go as expected off the hop, but my time there was tremendous. My family is still living out there," he said.

Perry played 50 games for the Kings this season, after signing a one-year, $2-million contract in the off-season. In his short time with L.A., he scored 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points.

Now, he's back with some familiar faces on the Lightning roster. Perry spent two seasons with the Bolts in 2021-22 and 2022-23, visiting the Stanley Cup final once. 

With his move to Tampa Bay, he was required to waive his full no-trade clause. 

"It was a lot of back and forth, a lot of discussion with family, and eventually we made the decision (to move)," he said.

The former Hart Trophy and Rocket Richard Trophy winner shared that his plane landed around 4 a.m. EST.

Perry said that he wasn't thinking about waiving his clause for very long. It wasn't a decision that was made well in advance, but rather a decision he made minutes after finding out about the Lightning's trade offer.

Corey Perry (Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images)Corey Perry (Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images)

He's advanced to the Stanley Cup final for the last two seasons, and in five of the last six years. Becoming a member of the Lightning, who sit atop the Atlantic Division, allows him to chase that streak in hopes of a different outcome.

Nonetheless, Perry is happy and excited to be joining a group of old friends and mentioned, "It's kind of like I never left, I guess."

