Perry Speaks About His Time With Kings, Waiving His No-Trade Clause For Lightning

"It was a lot of back and forth, a lot of discussion with family, and eventually we made the decision (to move)," he said.
The former Hart Trophy and Rocket Richard Trophy winner shared that his plane landed around 4 a.m. EST.
Perry said that he wasn't thinking about waiving his clause for very long. It wasn't a decision that was made well in advance, but rather a decision he made minutes after finding out about the Lightning's trade offer.
Corey Perry (Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images)
He's advanced to the Stanley Cup final for the last two seasons, and in five of the last six years. Becoming a member of the Lightning, who sit atop the Atlantic Division, allows him to chase that streak in hopes of a different outcome.
Nonetheless, Perry is happy and excited to be joining a group of old friends and mentioned, "It's kind of like I never left, I guess."
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.