Player Grades: Kings Vs. Rangers

If there was a night to test the Kings' depth, this would be it, playing very shorthanded tonight.
Darcy Kuemper left the game with 38 seconds left in the first period after contact in the crease. Instead of unraveling and losing its fifth consecutive game, the Kings responded with grit and a clutch performance from Anton Forsberg, snapping their four-game losing streak in the process.
2 + periods, 27 saves on 28 shots, 1 GA
Thrown into the ice after Kuemper goes down, Forsberg was everything the Kings needed to win this game tonight. Staying calm, composed, and clutch, he erased several scoring chances from the Rangers and won this game for Los Angeles.
Grade: A +
1 period, 6 saves on 8 shots, 2 GA
Kuemper was ruled out for the rest of the game after the first period, so grading him feels unfair because he was barely on the ice. But, overall, he wasn't off to a great start in the first period, already giving up two goals, and who knows where the game would've gone. Hopefully, the injury isn't too serious, and he returns soon.
Grade: C
17:43 TOI, 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points, + 1
Grade: B
19:01 TOI, 1 goal, 1 point, 4 shots, + 1
Adrian Kempe was great tonight, setting the tone early for Los Angeles, scoring the first goal in just 18 seconds of tipoff, which gave the Kings early momentum. Kempe was a constant threat and finished when it mattered.
Grade: A -
9:00 TOI, 1 goal, 1 point, 2 shots
With limited minutes, give credit to Taylor Ward, who played his 8th game of the season for the Kings after getting recalled from the AHL, and tonight scored his career's first NHL goal. While he didn't dominate the statsheet, Ward helped play a reliable role on a shorthanded team, giving the Kings a 3-2 lead early in the second period.
Grade: B
16:19 TOI, 1 goal, 1 point, 4 shots, + 4
Andrei Kuzmenko helped put the game away when he gave the Kings a two-goal cushion lead late in the second period. His scoring touch and attack in the net all night were key in Los Angeles, generating offense when they needed it the most. Kuzmenko’s goal came at a momentum-turning point and helped the Kings regain control after an early back-and-forth match.
Grade: A
14:28 TOI, 1 assist, 1 point, + 2
Alex Turcotte made a great pass to Fiala, showing his excellent vision in the offensive zone. While the scoresheet doesn't show him doing much, Turcotte was solid defensively and contributed when it mattered, but didn't generate a high-impact night offensively like some of the other guys.
Grade: C +
Once Kuemper exited, the game became about control and adjustments. Give credit to Hiller for having Forsberg ready to start in the second period and trusting him to deliver down the stretch of this game.
Grade: B
Saturday's inactives: Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.