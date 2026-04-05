'Probably Montreal': Kopitar Reveals Where He Would Consider Playing Aside From Los Angeles

In an interview with Elliotte Friedman before the Los Angeles Kings' game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Anze Kopitar revealed that if he ever had to play for a different team, it would be the Montreal Canadiens.
Only seven games remain in Anze Kopitar's final regular season of his NHL career, and that reality is beginning to set in.
While it's not possible for Kopitar to switch teams at this point in the season - nor would he even entertain the idea - but he'd be a great fit for the Habs right about now.
Jake Evans and Anze Kopitar (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)
The Canadiens are doing just fine as they're second in the Atlantic Division and are hovering around being a top-five team in the NHL at this stage of the season. But one weakness they have is the hole on the second line at the center position.
It would be fun for Habs fans to fantasize about having the Kings' all-time point scorer on their roster, but Kopitar wouldn't trade his time in Los Angeles for anything else.
And because he knows he's calling it quits at the end of this season, why not play around with some hypothetical scenarios as he looks back on his incredible NHL career?
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