Ranking the Projected Fourth Line for the Kings in 2027

The projected third line for the Los Angeles Kings are Corey Perry, Joel Armia and Samuel Helenius. Here’s how each forward will rank based on expected production for next season.
3. Samuel Helenius
Entering his second full season as a King, Helenius has plenty of room for growth. So far, he's the only person on the fourth line that has yet to record 10 points in a season.
Helenius didn’t record many points last season but he showcased defensive skills. Standing at 6’6, Helenius used his imposing size to provide the physicality on the forecheck. Helenius should have an even greater forechecking presence since Coach Laviolette’s system revolves around a high-pressure defense.
Although there’s potential for Helenius to improve defensively, the penalty minutes are still a great concern. Helenius spent 50 minutes in the penalty box which ranked in the top five amongst all Kings skaters.
Certain flaws like lack of offense and causing penalties make Helenius a question mark going into next season. While he has the ability to improve, Helenius has a lot to show compared to the other fourth line skaters.
2. Joel Armia
Armia was one of the most effective goalscorers for the Kings despite being on the fourth line. He recorded 13 goals, which tied for 5th most on the team last season.
From a scoring standpoint, Armia can blend with both the top six and bottom six forwards. Armia's scoring compliments his physicality, which makes him effective at checking opponents.
Versatility as a physical skater makes Armia a good complimentary player in the bottom six. This allows Armia to notch in timely goals or deliver the necessary hits for his line.
While Armia does provide valuable production in the fourth line, he doesn't have the upside as number one. Armia can be an important skater, but he's not necessarily a game changer for Los Angeles.
1. Corey Perry
Last season, Perry was traded at the deadline from the Kings to the Tampa Bay Lightning. This offseason, Perry aims to rekindle the highs that he had in reuniting with Los Angeles.
Perry got off to a hot start in 2026, recording a point in eight of his first 10 games. Despite cooling off throughout the year, he still finished with 28 points during his Kings tenure. In spite of only playing 50 games, Perry racked up 11 goals and 17 assists, which ranked in the Kings top 10.
Regarding last season, Perry's most significant asset is his playoff experience. Perry has appeared in five Stanley Cup Finals in his career. This includes a championship in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks.
The Kings have not made it past the first round since they won the Stanley Cup in 2014. A veteran like Perry gives the Kings deep playoff run experience that can be vital. Perry is the biggest difference maker on the fourth line, and he's one of the biggest X-factors on the team.