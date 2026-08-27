Ranking the Projected Second Line for the Kings in 2027

The projected second line for the Los Angeles Kings are Erik Haula, Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarello. Here’s how each forward will rank based on expected production for next season.
3. Erik Haula
For now, Haula is projected to be in the second line, but that is not his official role. Haula is more of a middle six forward than a consistent second line center.
Haula primarily spent most of his time on the third line last season with the Nashville Predators. This season, the Kings are expected to bring up Haula to the second line to manage the defensive responsibilities.
Even if Haula secures the role as the second line center, he will take a back seat on offense. Fiala and Zuccarello have both recorded over 60 points per season four times in their careers. Haula has never scored 60 points in a season once.
Regardless of what line Haula spends most of his time on ice, he won’t have the statistics of Fiala and Zuccarello. Therefore, Haula will be the number three forward, if he actually gets the time with the second line unit.
2. Mats Zuccarello
Compared to the other two forwards in this projected unit, Zuccarello racked up the most points last season. Despite Zuccarello having the most points in 2026, that will likely change this upcoming season.
Zuccarello may not have the most points from this unit, he should still have the most assists. Zuccarello has five straight seasons with at least 35 points or more; neither Fiala nor Haula currently holds that streak.
Back in 2022, Zuccarello played for the Minnesota Wild with Fiala and Fiala had the better numbers. Despite Zuccarello playing first line and Fiala playing third line, Fiala had 85 points while Zuccarello only had 79 points.
From the following three seasons in 2023-2025, Fiala had more points in each of those seasons. Consistently, Fiala was shown to be the better goalscorer and racked up more total points. The odds are that will happen again, because Fiala is already implemented in the Los Angeles system.
1. Kevin Fiala
Fiala is projected to be the point leader on the second line due to his scoring ability. In Fiala’s career, he has recorded over 30 goals seven times, while Zuccarello has only done that three times.
During Fiala and Zuccarello’s tenure in Minnesota, Fiala was top three in most goals every season in 2020-2022. Zuccarello never made the top three once across this span. This resulted in Fiala having more total points than Zuccarello in each of those seasons.
In the four seasons after his time with the Wild, Fiala put up more goals in Los Angeles than Zuccarello did in Minnesota. Fiala was in the top four in goals and even in the top two twice for the Kings from 2023-2026.
On the other hand, Zuccarello only made the top four in goals twice. He also was never top three in goals for the Wild in the last four seasons.
Los Angeles has relied on Fiala to be the best scoring option on the second line ever since he’s been there. That will not change with Zuccarello coming to town since Fiala has shown to be a better goalscorer. Fiala is the number one option and the best player on the second line for the Kings.