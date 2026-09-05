Ranking the Projected Third Line for the Kings in 2027

The projected third line for the Los Angeles Kings are Alex Laferriere, Scott Laughton and Trevor Moore. Here’s how each forward will rank based on expected production for next season.
3. Scott Laughton
Unlike the other two forwards on the projected third line, Laughton has played less than 25 games with Los Angeles. Since this is the first year Laughton enters the season as a King, the system will not require as much offensive output.
Laughton has spent most of his career utilizing his penalty kill and two-way ability. Los Angeles traded for Laughton at the deadline specifically to help improve a unit that ranked 30th in penalty kills.
Throughout Laughton’s time in the NHL, he has only recorded over 40 points once in his career. Therefore, offensive responsibility will not be a priority for the 31-year-old forward in the bottom six.
In his first full season as a member of the Kings, Laughton will provide more on defense than offense. Laughton will most likely have the least amount of points between the three forwards on the third line.
2. Trevor Moore
While listed as a third line left-winger, Moore is a middle six forward rather than a bottom six. Moore is an integral goalscorer regardless on if he’s on the second or third line.
Back in the 2024 season, Moore had 31 goals, which was the highest amongst all King skaters. There has been a decline in scoring as Moore has scored under 20 goals in the past two seasons.
Despite the dip in numbers, Moore is still an effective scorer as a middle six forward. Moore ranked in the top seven in goals for Los Angeles for each of the last two seasons.
Although Moore is a vital middle six forward, he’s not the most important skater on the third line. The focus on offense has shifted to the number one forward on this list.
1. Alex Laferriere
Contrary to Moore, Laferriere has shown improvement as a player in the last two seasons. Laferriere went from only 23 points in 2024 to recording over 40 points in each of the last two seasons.
Laferriere has outperformed Moore in both goals and total points through the last two seasons. Along with outperforming Moore, Laferriere had better statistics than most of the team in 2026.
Last season, Laferriere had 21 goals and 44 points, which ranked top three in both categories for the Kings. This only fell behind Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield, who are both first line forwards.
Rather than being a certain third line forward, Laferriere has a strong chance of being put onto the second line. Every season in his career, Laferriere has shown improvement and that trend could continue. If Laferriere isn’t moved up to the second line, he will be the best third line forward for the Kings.