Report: Golden Knights Reject Kings Permission To Speak With Bruce Cassidy

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Kings have not yet been given permission to speak with Bruce Cassidy in their coaching search, similar to reports yesterday about the Edmonton Oilers, who are also bidding to hire a former Stanley Cup champion.
It's another fight between the Oilers and the Kings, this time it's off the ice, with both teams fighting for the same coach who is on their radar and happens to be a former Stanley Cup winner as a coach and a Jack Adams winner and finalist.
Cassidy will likely interview with both teams as soon as Vegas grants them a chance to meet with the former Jack Adams Award winner. It's gonna come down to which team Cassidy thinks is the best fit for him long-term and which team he can build for the future and win with for many years.
There could be another team that no one is talking about that will be interested in Cassidy, and maybe the Golden Knights will allow that team to interview Cassidy because they don't want one of their two divisional rivals to land their former head coach in the same division as them.
It remains to be seen which direction the Kings will eventually take in their head-coaching search. With free agency approaching, the Kings will be under pressure to improve this roster once their coaching search is complete, following Anze Kopitar's farewell.
With the Kings still very interested in Cassidy despite Vegas blocking the interview, will they move in a different direction with the coaching search, or will they wait until Vegas greenlights an interview?
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