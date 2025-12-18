Report: Three Kings Scouts Take In Maple Leafs and Blackhawks, Looking For Scoring Winger

There have been multiple reports at this point in the season that the Los Angeles Kings have been scouring the trade market for a scoring winger.

Los Angeles is among the worst teams when it comes to offense. In 33 games, the Kings have scored just 85 goals, which is tied for the second-fewest in the NHL.

An additional scoring touch would certainly be welcomed, and it seems that the Kings are doing their homework to find the best fit.

According to the latest reports by The Fourth Period, the Kings have had three professional scouts attending Tuesday's game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks.

There are several players of those two teams who fit the "scoring winger" description.

Wingers who may be available from the Blackhawks are Tyler Bertuzzi, Andre Burakovsky, Teuvo Teravainen, and Ryan Donato.

As for the Maple Leafs, there may be fewer to choose from, given the status of the team and their aspirations to continue to be a perennial playoff team.

Nonetheless, Toronto has Bobby McMann and Nick Robertson as scoring wingers. However, they are considered middle-six forwards rather than difference-making top-six forwards. Even Matias Maccelli, a skillful playmaker, hasn't been able to crack the lineup since his last game on Nov. 28.

This isn't the first time reports have come out regarding the Kings' scouts watching for scoring wingers.

In early November, Los Angeles had special advisor Marc Bergevin watching the Philadelphia Flyers in search of a top-six winger.

The Kings have truly lacked a true scoring forward with efficient finishing in high-danger areas. In their loss to the Florida Panthers, they hit multiple posts and failed to convert on breakaway opportunities that could've led to a better result.

Whether GM Ken Holland finds what he's looking for with the Maple Leafs, Blackhawks, or wherever, his team could certainly use some more goals if they want to remain a playoff team.

