The Burden of the Crown

The Kings' defensive core is the structural anchor dragging this franchise, and Holland made it worse in his first offseason. Drew Doughty, Mikey Anderson, Cody Ceci, Joel Edmundson, and Brian Dumoulin make up the bulk of a blue line that struggles to transition the puck in the modern NHL. The anti-fleet-of-foot core is very much a ‘rim it, glass it out, regroup, and force the forwards to chip and chase’. They do not burn teams that overextend in the offensive/neutral zone because they are not built to do so. The Kings finished with a negative goal differential this season; they were not good at five-on-five (a lynchpin of this club), and that blueline was a massive part of that. They have suffocated opponents defensively for the better part of a half-decade, but the Holland era blueline translated into low-scoring losses where the forward group overexterts to support the defenseman, they cannot transition, and the other team eventually finds a way.