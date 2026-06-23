The Front-Runner To Replace Anze Kopitar As Kings Captain Is Emerging

With Anze Kopitar’s long-time captaincy now in the rearview, attention in Los Angeles is already turning to who will take over the leadership role — and one name is quickly emerging as the clear frontrunner within the Kings’ locker room.
Drew Doughty has spent nearly two decades defining what the Los Angeles Kings’ blue line looks like — but now, with the roster shifting around him and the captaincy suddenly open, the question is no longer just how long he stays, but what role he ultimately leaves behind.
According to NHL analyst David Pagnotta, the expectation around the organization is that the Los Angeles Kings will eventually work with the veteran defenseman on a contract extension once free agency opens. At the same time, there’s an internal understanding that his role is evolving, including a reduction in ice time as the team continues to reshape its defensive structure.
The 36-year-old still carries significant weight in the locker room, even as his usage shifts with age and roster turnover.
Doughty is currently playing out the final seasons of his eight-year, $88 million contract signed in 2018, a deal that carries an $11 million average annual value and runs through 2026–27. Any short-term extension — whether one or two years — would likely function as a bridge into the next phase of both his career and the Kings’ evolving identity.
But the bigger question in Los Angeles isn’t strictly about contracts.
It’s leadership.
With longtime captain Anze Kopitar now retired after a 20-year NHL career, the Kings are entering a rare shift at the top of their leadership structure.
Doughty, who has worn an alternate captain’s letter since 2015–16, has already made his position clear.
“I’d love to be captain of this team,” he said. “It would mean the world to me.”
That comment carries more weight now than it has in years. Doughty isn’t just a veteran presence — he’s the longest-tenured core player in Los Angeles and one of the defining figures of the franchise’s modern era.
Since going No. 2 overall in the 2008 NHL Draft, Doughty has spent his entire career with Los Angeles, helping anchor two Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014 while building a résumé that places him among the most accomplished defensemen of his generation.
Even as his usage has shifted, his role on the ice has not disappeared. This past season, he continued to handle heavy defensive responsibility while seeing a modest reduction in minutes compared to his peak workload.
He remains the franchise leader among defensemen in nearly every major statistical category — goals, assists, points, and games played — underscoring both his longevity and sustained impact.
Part of that evolution has been driven by the emergence of younger talent, most notably defenseman Brandt Clarke, whose increased power-play usage and offensive-zone deployment reflect the organization’s long-term planning.
That shift doesn’t diminish Doughty’s role, but it does change its shape. The Kings are working to balance a veteran backbone with a younger wave of puck movers who are beginning to take on more responsibility.
Beyond Doughty, other leadership candidates remain in the conversation, including Adrian Kempe and Mikey Anderson, both of whom have worn alternate captain responsibilities and are firmly established within the core.
Still, few players in the room match Doughty’s combination of tenure, résumé, and identity with the organization.
Which is why, even with contract discussions lingering in the background, the bigger conversation in Los Angeles keeps circling back to something more fundamental:
Who leads the Kings into their next era — and whether that answer has been in the room for nearly two decades already.