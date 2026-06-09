The Kings Are Betting Big on Peter Laviolette—and History Isn’t on Their Side

Peter Laviolette brings a Stanley Cup pedigree to Los Angeles, but his history of fast starts and equally fast declines makes this one of the Kings’ most intriguing—and risky—hires in years.
The Los Angeles Kings didn’t just hire another head coach—they doubled down on a philosophy that has repeatedly failed to deliver lasting success.
A Familiar Gamble
Peter Laviolette was hired as the franchise’s next head coach on Monday, replacing interim coach D.J. Smith after Jim Hiller was dismissed in March.
On paper, it’s an impressive résumé. Laviolette enters Los Angeles as a Stanley Cup champion with 846 career victories, ranking seventh in NHL history, and more than two decades of NHL coaching experience.
But résumés don’t win future playoff series.
Since Darryl Sutter departed the organization in 2017, the Kings have now cycled through five different head coaches. Laviolette becomes the seventh man to occupy the position during that stretch, a revolving door that raises an obvious question: Is this another solution, or simply another reset?
More than anything, this hire feels less like a calculated move and more like a franchise hoping history suddenly changes.
Success And Inconsistency
To Laviolette’s credit, there is legitimate hardware on his résumé.
He guided the Carolina Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup in 2006, delivering the organization’s first championship. Yet the celebration didn’t translate into sustained success. Carolina missed the playoffs in each of the following three seasons, ultimately leading to his dismissal.
A similar pattern followed in Philadelphia.
After replacing John Stevens during the 2009-10 season, Laviolette immediately sparked the Flyers, leading them all the way to the Stanley Cup Final before losing in six games to the Chicago Blackhawks. The momentum gradually faded as Philadelphia suffered additional early playoff exits before eventually missing the postseason entirely, resulting in another coaching change.
His tenure in Nashville was arguably his most stable. The Predators reached the playoffs in five consecutive seasons and advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, only to lose in six games against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Less than three seasons later, Laviolette was fired midway through the 2019-20 campaign.
The trend continued in Washington. The Capitals exited in the first round in consecutive years before missing the playoffs altogether in 2022-23.
Then came New York.
In his first season with the Rangers, Laviolette guided the club to the Eastern Conference Final before losing to the Florida Panthers. One year later, the Rangers missed the playoffs entirely, ending his tenure after just two seasons.
The common thread isn’t that Laviolette never wins.
It’s that the success almost always arrives quickly before disappearing just as fast.
Was D.J. Smith That Bad?
That’s what makes this decision so puzzling.
What exactly was wrong with D.J. Smith?
The Kings may have been swept by the Colorado Avalanche, but the series was far more competitive than the final result suggests. Los Angeles battled in every game, and Anton Forsberg delivered everything he had between the pipes.
Smith also brought an identity that seemed to resonate throughout the locker room.
His message was straightforward: show up every day, compete relentlessly, and embrace the physical side of hockey.
Even away from games, Smith practiced what he preached. Behind the scenes, he could regularly be seen jumping on the stationary bike and completing workouts alongside his players. It wasn’t just a symbolic gesture—he led by example.
Players respect coaches who demand accountability while holding themselves to the same standard, and Smith embodied that philosophy.
For a franchise searching for consistency, that seemed like a foundation worth building upon rather than abandoning.
Chasing The Past Instead Of Building The Future
Nobody should question Laviolette’s accomplishments.
He’s a Stanley Cup champion. He’s reached three Stanley Cup Finals. He’s compiled one of the most successful regular-season coaching records in modern NHL history.
But in 2026, this feels like a significant gamble.
Los Angeles isn’t hiring the version of Peter Laviolette that lifted the Stanley Cup in 2006 or took Nashville to the Final in 2017. They’re betting that a coach whose recent stops have ended with declining results can suddenly reverse a trend that has followed him for nearly two decades.
And what is the ultimate objective?
Is it simply making it out of the first round every once in a while?
For a franchise that has spent years searching for stability behind the bench, this feels like another roll of the dice rather than a long-term vision.
Laviolette absolutely has the experience to prove critics wrong, and if he succeeds, the Kings will look brilliant.
But recent history suggests something else.
Lately, when the Kings gamble, they lose.
And betting on Peter Laviolette in 2026 might be their biggest wager yet.