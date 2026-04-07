The Kings Are Limping Into the Playoffs and That Might Be Enough

On paper, two games against Vancouver and one against Calgary represent winnable matchups to close things out, though the Flames game comes on the road, where Los Angeles has struggled in the Saddledome. Those contests are manageable. But the schedule also includes a Saturday date against the Edmonton Oilers, the team that has knocked the Kings out of the playoffs in each of the last four seasons. Los Angeles was eliminated by Edmonton in six games last season, five in 2024, six in 2023, and seven in 2022. Now, of all times, Los Angeles needs a win against that same team just to stay alive in the regular season. The Oilers are almost certainly not going to play the Kings in the playoffs for a fifth consecutive year, but an opportunity is materializing to massively dent their playoff aspirations.