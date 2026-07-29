The Kings’ Biggest Weakness Is Staring Them In The Face After Kopitar’s Retirement

The Kings have built a competitive roster, but their biggest weakness remains directly in the middle of the ice after losing franchise icon Anze Kopitar.
The Los Angeles Kings entered the offseason knowing they had one impossible task: replacing Anze Kopitar.
For nearly two decades, Kopitar was the foundation of the franchise. He was the player who drove the offense, handled the toughest defensive assignments, won important faceoffs, and provided the type of leadership that cannot simply be replaced through one roster move.
Now, with Kopitar officially retired, the Kings are entering a new era — and one major question remains unanswered: who is the true No. 1 center of this team?
That uncertainty is exactly why The Athletic placed Los Angeles near the bottom of its offseason rankings of the NHL's best top-six center duos. The Kings landed in the seventh tier, categorized among teams with a "major weakness" down the middle.
And it's difficult to argue with that assessment.
The Kings have made improvements throughout their roster, but center depth remains one of the biggest concerns heading into the 2026-27 season. If Los Angeles wants to finally get past the first round of the playoffs after years of early exits, finding more stability at the position has to be a priority for general manager Ken Holland.
The Kings drafted Quinton Byfield second overall in the 2020 NHL Draft because they believed he could eventually become the next elite forward to lead the franchise.
At 23 years old, Byfield still has plenty of time to reach that potential. His combination of size, skating ability, vision, and shooting talent gives him all the physical tools needed to become a legitimate first-line NHL center.
But the reality is that he has not reached that level yet.
After showing signs of a breakout, Byfield finished last season with 49 points in 79 games. That production is respectable for a young forward still developing, but it falls short of expectations for a player who was viewed as a future cornerstone of the franchise.
Now, with Kopitar no longer there to shoulder the responsibility, Byfield will face a completely different challenge. He will not just be expected to improve — he will be expected to become the player the Kings envisioned when they selected him nearly six years ago.
The talent is there. The question is whether he can consistently produce at the level of a true No. 1 center over an entire season.
One of Los Angeles' biggest offseason additions was Artemi Panarin, who gives the Kings a much-needed offensive weapon.
Panarin is still an elite talent capable of changing games offensively, but his production has dipped slightly from the level he established during his prime years with the New York Rangers.
Last season, Panarin recorded 28 goals and 56 assists for 84 points in 78 games between the Rangers and Kings. Those are impressive numbers, but they also show a slight decline from the player who consistently produced 90-plus points in New York and recorded 120 points during the 2023-24 season.
That does not mean Panarin cannot still be a difference-maker in Los Angeles. He absolutely can.
However, the Kings cannot expect one player to fix all of their offensive issues. Panarin needs the right supporting cast around him, and that includes having enough talent down the middle to maximize his playmaking ability.
The familiarity with head coach Peter Laviolette should help, considering their previous success together in New York, but coaching familiarity alone will not solve the roster's biggest weakness.
The Kings need more than just one elite offensive player.
Where Los Angeles continues to separate itself is on defense.
The Kings have built one of the stronger defensive structures in the NHL, and their ability to limit chances and play a physical style has kept them competitive for years. Goaltending should also remain a strength, with Anton Forsberg expected to take over as the team's starter.
But defense can only carry a team so far.
The biggest concern remains the lack of scoring depth and uncertainty at center. Players like Scott Laughton and Erik Haula bring experience, defensive responsibility, and faceoff ability, but neither player is expected to replace the offensive impact Kopitar provided for years.
That leaves Byfield with enormous pressure and leaves Holland with a difficult decision.
Earlier this offseason, The Hockey News discussed the possibility of Los Angeles exploring a trade involving Darcy Kuemper in an effort to address the need for more center depth. Moving a veteran goaltender for help down the middle could make sense if the Kings believe Forsberg is ready to handle the starting role.
Because this weakness is unlikely to disappear on its own.
The Kings have built a roster capable of competing, but their biggest question is located directly in the middle of the ice. If Byfield takes the next step and their veteran centers provide more offense than expected, Los Angeles could quickly prove The Athletic's ranking wrong.
But until that happens, the center position remains the biggest obstacle standing between the Kings and the deeper playoff run they have been chasing.