The LA Kings Clinch Playoff Spot With Win Over Kraken

The Kings took care of business against the Kraken on Monday to officially clinch a playoff spot for the fifth consecutive season.
Behind a big night from Quinton Byfield, the Los Angeles Kings (35-26-19) took care of business against the Seattle Kraken (38-34-8) on Monday to clinch a playoff spot, winning 5-3.
Even with Seattle already out of the playoff hunt, they gave everything they had tonight against the Kings. This was not an easy game for the Kings; they fought hard down the stretch and came up big in crunch time.
Despite all that, the game remained very close in the third period, with the Kraken nearly mounting a full comeback to steal the game at home and take all hope away from LA. But clutch goals and defense helped secure the Kings' fifth consecutive playoff berth.
Quinton Byfield had a big night on National Television, scoring two goals and two points. Trevor Moore pitched in one goal and two points, bringing nice energy for the Kings on the road.
Adrian Kempe had one goal and one point, scoring the huge goal in the third period after LA allowed the Kraken to get back in the game. Kempe silenced the crowd, extending the lead to a two-goal lead.
Anton Forsberg got his fourth consecutive start under the crease and once again continued where he started, anchoring the Kings' defense, finishing with 28 saves on 31 shots.
The Kings began with an impressive start again. Byfield opened the scoring at the 17:17 mark after a faceoff win by the Kraken. Byfield forced a turnover and broke through transition on the 2-on-1, sniping the shot in the net to give LA a 1-0 lead.
The game got physical midway through the open period, with Jacob Melanson and Samuel Helenius getting into it, resulting in both being called for roughing.
Los Angeles was doing everything it could to win this game, under pressure to clinch a playoff spot against a Seattle team that had nothing to play for.
The one issue the Kings were having early in the game and for most of the match was controlling the puck and turning it over. Even with Seattle trailing in this game, the Kings' careless turnovers were letting the home team stay in it.
Off another Seattle turnover, Byfield once again sprinted past everyone for the loose puck, this time by himself versus the goaltender, and did a good job controlling the puck to finesse a shot high glove side for the goal.
Once again, the Kings ended the period on a strong note on the road, holding a commanding 2-0 lead with Byfield leading the way offensively and Forbserg playing stout defense to hold Seattle scoreless through 20 minutes.
The second period began with Seattle continuing to struggle to control the puck. This time at the 12:47 mark, Trevor Moore converted on the rebound shot from Alex Laferriere to extend LA's lead to a three-goal cushion.
LA was once again spreading the wealth and getting others involved. It seems like every night, it's a different player on the Kings shining and leading the Kings to big wins.
Kings would hold onto a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes, once again holding Seattle scoreless to end the period. Great second period from Los Angeles, considering how much trouble they've had this season in the second period.
The third period would seemingly take away everything the Kings had done to build that 3-0 lead. It looked like the same old Kings in the final frame, holding a big lead and letting the opponent claw its way back.
In a span of seven minutes to open the final period, LA allowed two goals from the Kraken, trimming the lead down to just one. It was slowly looking like the momentum had shifted to Seattle, playing at home and getting two huge goals up.
But the Kings silenced the crowd at the 7:31 mark after another turnover by Seattle led to a rush play. The 2-on-1 play led by Anze Kopitar and Kempe held strong, with Kempe scoring off the nice feed by Kopitar to score a big insurance goal, extending LA's lead back to a two-goal lead.
Seattle still wouldn't go down without a fight, though, scoring with under two minutes to go, cutting the lead back down to one. The game was progressing as if it would be a massive loss for the Kings in the final minutes of regulation, after holding a 3-0 lead to start the third period.
But the defense would stand tall for Los Angeles in the final two minutes of regulation. With two seconds to go, Los Angeles would convert on the empty net goal to put this one away, winning 5-3 at Seattle.
Key Takeaways
Your Los Angeles Kings are officially playoff-bound and will make their fifth consecutive postseason appearance after the Nashville Predators lost on Monday. It's still unknown as to who Los Angeles will play in the first round, but if everything stays as is, it will most likely be the Colorado Avalanche.
Since Edmonton lost to Colorado tonight, if Los Angeles wins tomorrow, they'll be tied with the Oilers for the second seed, and a Ducks loss tomorrow will drop Anaheim to fourth in the Pacific Division.
Still, a big opportunity for the Kings to move up in the division and earn home ice advantage to start the first round.
The Kings continune its road trip tomorrow against the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 PM PT.
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