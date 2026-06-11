The Kings Finally Ditched Boring Hockey — Peter Laviolette Is Betting on Offense
After years of relying on defense-first hockey that repeatedly fell short in the playoffs, the Los Angeles Kings are betting Peter Laviolette's aggressive philosophy can unlock an offense—and a postseason breakthrough—they've been missing.
For years, the Los Angeles Kings tried to suffocate opponents into submission, but after another early playoff exit, the organization decided it would rather take chances than keep playing hockey with the parking brake on.
A Formula That Stopped Working
There was a time when the Kings could turn every night into a grind and come away smiling.
They defended relentlessly, clogged passing lanes and made life miserable for opposing stars. It wasn't always entertaining, but it produced wins and four straight playoff appearances.
Eventually, though, the offense disappeared with the excitement.
Los Angeles averaged 46 victories and 102 standings points over the last four seasons, yet every postseason ended the same way: an early exit and the uncomfortable realization that the Kings simply couldn't score enough when games tightened up.
By this season, the problem had become impossible to ignore. The Kings fell from 249 goals in 2024-25 to just 220, finishing 29th in the NHL in scoring. Too many nights turned into slow-moving chess matches where one mistake decided everything.
Ken Holland didn't inherit a broken team.
He inherited one that had become predictable.
“We’ve got to get back at least to where we were the year before,” Holland said, citing how the Kings dropped from 249 goals in 2024-25 to 220 this season. “Part of that is going to be personnel driven. Part of that’s going to probably be style and play-driven mentality. And, certainly, the head coach has a lot to do with that.”
Hiring Peter Laviolette sends a pretty clear message: the Kings are done sitting back and waiting for opportunities. They plan to create them.
Playing Fast Doesn't Mean Playing Reckless
Laviolette has never hidden what he believes hockey should look like.
Pressure. Movement. Speed. Five players attacking instead of three while the other two watch from the blue line.
His teams have always played with an aggressive edge, but not at the expense of structure.
“That doesn’t necessarily make it the right way or the wrong way,” Laviolette said. “That Stanley Cup has been won a whole bunch of different ways. But I have a belief on the way that the game should be played, and I don’t think it should be irresponsible of defense. I think that you need to take care of your own end and take care of your goaltenders and do your best to limit things.
“But I also, through my experiences and even just watching the playoffs right now, (think) this is an attack-oriented game. And you have to be willing to move. You have to be able to have a plan in place when there’s no offense available. I think five-on-five is the hardest way to score a goal. There’s 10 guys in the zone, there’s got to be a plan, and we’ll work on that plan from day one of camp. And so that attack mode for me is something that I’ve believed in my whole life.”
Watch this year's playoffs and it's easy to understand his point. The teams still defend, but they defend while pushing the pace instead of slowing it down.
That's the version of hockey the Kings want to become.
The Roster Still Has Questions
Changing systems is one thing.
Changing personnel may prove even more important.
Brandt Clarke looks like the perfect fit for a system that encourages defensemen to jump into the rush and keep plays alive. Beyond him, however, Holland has work to do.
Mikey Anderson, Joel Edmundson, Brian Dumoulin and Cody Ceci are dependable veterans, but none are known for driving offense, while Drew Doughty is coming off a 23-point season and entering the final year of his contract.
Holland admitted improving the blue line remains on the offseason checklist.
“We’ll see what can happen. I’m not sure where things are going to go. … But certainly, Peter and I have talked about trying to get the most out of the defense and how we can get the defense a little more involved in our offense.”
The Kings are also adjusting to life after Anze Kopitar, leaving a massive hole down the middle. Holland confirmed he's already spoken with Scott Laughton's agent about bringing the veteran center back.
Still, Laviolette isn't planning different responsibilities for different players.
“Just because somebody’s touted as a defensive defenseman, I don’t think that they should not add to the back side of a rush or that they shouldn’t try to get involved in the offensive zone or that should not try to bring their skills into the game,” Laviolette said. “And by doing that, I believe that it creates an openness for others. There’s not going to be two sets of plans for those that we consider offensive and those that we consider great defensive defensemen.
“There’ll be one set of rules, one set of plans, and those players will be expected to try to do their best to implement that plan.”
A Different Feel Around Los Angeles
This isn't just about X's and O's.
It's about giving a talented group permission to play with confidence again.
Adrian Kempe should benefit. Quinton Byfield could thrive with more freedom. Alex Laferriere has room to take another step, and Clarke may finally get the green light to become the dynamic offensive defenseman many expect him to be.
Then there's Artemi Panarin.
The reunion makes plenty of sense after Panarin exploded for 49 goals and 120 points under Laviolette in New York. Since arriving in Los Angeles at the trade deadline, he's continued producing at nearly the same pace with 27 points in 26 games.
Laviolette didn't hesitate when asked about coaching him again.
“He’s not just a goal-scorer,” Laviolette added. “He’s not just a playmaker. He’s elusive and shifty. He can change a game on any given night. I’m really excited to work with him again. I loved working with him in New York, and I’ll get that opportunity again.”
Laviolette arrives with one of the strongest résumés the Kings have hired since Darryl Sutter: a Stanley Cup championship, three trips to the Final with different organizations, 14 playoff appearances and multiple Presidents' Trophy-winning teams.
That history is exactly why Holland made him the priority.
“Pro hockey’s hard to win at, and he’s done a lot of winning,” Holland said. “And then, obviously, in our talks and his presentations about the things that are important to him, I believe, are key traits in getting the most out of your team.”
Nobody knows whether this gamble will finally carry the Kings beyond the first round.
But after years of cautious hockey that often felt more efficient than exciting, Los Angeles is finally choosing ambition over comfort.
For a franchise that had started to feel stuck in neutral, that alone is a meaningful change.