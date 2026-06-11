The Kings Finally Ditched Boring Hockey — Peter Laviolette Is Betting on Offense

“But I also, through my experiences and even just watching the playoffs right now, (think) this is an attack-oriented game. And you have to be willing to move. You have to be able to have a plan in place when there’s no offense available. I think five-on-five is the hardest way to score a goal. There’s 10 guys in the zone, there’s got to be a plan, and we’ll work on that plan from day one of camp. And so that attack mode for me is something that I’ve believed in my whole life.”