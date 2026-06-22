The Kings Need to Bring Back Scott Laughton

There are many crucial decisions the Kings face this upcoming offseason, including free agents they have to re-sign. Scott Laughton is a significant player that Los Angeles needs back for next season.
At the 2026 trade deadline. Scott Laughton was traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs for a conditional 2026 third-round draft pick. The Kings were in need of a two-way forward that could provide an extra boost for the last stretch of the season.
After being eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round, Laughton was asked about his future with the Kings. Laughton hinted at the conversations he had with the organization being possible for a return.
“I think just the opportunity I was given here. The guys here, the staff, everyone, the way I was treated. My family came down, which was awesome, and they absolutely loved it,” said Laughton. “Yeah, the interest level was high, and it was an absolute blast.”
Since last season ended with Laughton enjoying his tenure in Los Angeles, it would make sense if he wanted to come back. It would also be understandable for the Kings to want a valuable depth piece to be brought back. Especially because the Kings will still need a two-way forward that can bring physicality.
Laughton still fits that check-heavy role Los Angeles needs, as for nine consecutive seasons, Laughton recorded over 100 hits. Even with his short stint with the Kings, Laughton racked up 43 hits in only 21 games.
To correlate with his checking, Laughton helps the penalty kill, which is another weakness the Kings have. Last season with the Kings, Laughton tallied 58.62% in face-offs. This helped the penalty kill eliminate the opponent's time of possession on special teams.
Coach Laviolette has a history of improving penalty kills, including his last two tenures with the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers. In 2020, the Capitals had an 82.6% penalty kill but that improved to 84% with Laviolette. The Rangers surged from an 81.2% penalty kill in 2023 to an 84.5% penalty kill under Laviolette.
Due to Laviolette emphasizing penalty kills, it would make sense for him to want a player that can help. Laughton is a good special team that would be instrumental in improving a Kings penalty kill that ranked 30th last season.
Checking and penalty kills are the strengths Laughton brings, but he also fills in a void that is needed at the center position. Now that Kopitar has retired, the Kings will need as many productive centers on their roster to make up the loss.
While Quinton Byfield will have the major role in the top six, Laughton will still have to keep a big role as a third line center. Although Laughton isn’t replacing Kopitar’s role, he will still have to cover up weaknesses when he’s on the ice.
The Kings have plenty of reasons to extend Laughton’s journey in Los Angeles, so the choice should be clear. The Kings will have to re-sign Laughton if they want to become a better team next season.