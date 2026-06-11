The Kings See Potential in Newly Signed Martin Chromiak

LOS ANGELES – The Kings have signed forward Martin Chromiak to a one-year deal. It is a two-way contract with an AAV of $850,000.
At 23 years old, Chromiak recorded his best season with 28 goals and 28 assists in the AHL. He showed improvement each year with the Ontario Reign, which is why the Kings should consider calling him up to the NHL.
This next season, Chromiak could make his first ever appearance in the NHL. Although he was the leader for the Reign, there would likely be a different role in play for the Kings should he impress the team out of training camp.
The leading scorer from the Reign will not be required to dictate the Kings’ offense but is required not to harm it. Los Angeles was one of the best teams in limiting giveaways and could be an adjustment at the NHL level for Chromiak.
Last season, the Kings had 44.65% giveaways in the defensive zone and ranked the fourth fewest in the league. Chromiak blends in well since he is skilled at controlling the puck and setting up the offense.
While the Kings were elite at limiting turnovers, they also struggled with playmaking. Los Angeles were one of the worst playmaking teams as they ranked 29th in total assists last season.
However, Chromiak’s playmaking ability is considered his greatest strength as a player. Having a depth player that can make the right passes could drastically improve the offense and, with the potential departure of Andrei Kuzmenko, he could fill that void at a much cheaper price.
As many strengths Chromiak has as a player, his most useful asset will be his physicality. This is certainly fitting, with the foreshadowed up-tempo, physical system that lies ahead with head coach Peter Laviolette coming onboard.
From the three of the past four teams Laviolette has coached in his first year, the team was top 10 in percentage of hits given. The Flyers were 52.03% in 2010, the Capitals were 53.85% in 2021 and the Rangers 54.21% in 2024.
Since Coach Laviolette lives and breathes a physical system, Chromiak will have to match that physicality. He has a good size, being 6’0 and 190 pounds, but in a depth role potentially available, he must be willing to up the ante without being able to sacrifice too much of his offensive ability.
A call-up usually consists of having that extra body on the ice to provide fresh legs. Yet, Chromiak could be a long-term option to complement the system’s strengths and limit the weaknesses.
Chromiak blends in with the Kings’ strengths due to excellent puck control and ability to lay the body, often crafty with his skating angles. On the other hand, he also can provide a bit of a solution to Los Angeles’ playmaking depth.
A skilled young player seems to be a phrase that feels distasteful with the crop of youth that has come and gone in the wake of the Rob Blake era. It might not be as sour as it is sweet, as Chromiak could provide a renewed youth push for the Kings in 2027. When training camp gets underway in a few months, he’ll be ready to make more than just an impression, but a roster spot.