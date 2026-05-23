The Kings Should Bet Big On Brandt Clarke This Summer

Brandt Clarke is entering restricted free agency, and how the Kings handle his next contract could shape the future of the franchise.
The Los Angeles Kings have several questions to answer this offseason, from finding additional scoring depth by addressing their center position to reshaping their roster after another disappointing first-round playoff exit.
But the most important decision the organization faces may already be on the horizon by the start of free agency on July 1st.
Brandt Clarke is set to become a restricted free agent this summer with the Los Angeles Kings after playing the final year of his three-year, $2.5 million entry-level contract.
The debate is not whether Clarke deserves a deal with LA, it's whether the Kings should commit to him long-term now or gamble on a shorter deal and risk paying significantly more later.
Clarke is only 23 years old, and everyone knows that he's only going to get better, so this is the best time for LA to lock up a guy who isn't even in his prime yet, before the price climbs even higher and you risk losing him to another team that is willing to pay him more.
The Canadian just recorded his best season yet, finishing with eight goals, 32 assists, and 40 points in 82 games played. Clarke is arguably the brightest young defenseman in the league right now and certainly at the top of the list in the Kings organization.
The former No. 8 overall pick has developed into one of the NHL’s most dynamic offensive defensemen, turning into a great all-around defenseman.
It's hard to find a talented defenseman like Clarke; they don't just come around, and especially for a team that has an aging Drew Doughty that's no longer what he was before, an older Brian Dumoulin, and Joel Edmundson, LA doesn't want to risk losing such a young talent this early.
Long-term deals that once looked expensive have now become bargains within just a few seasons. If Clarke continues progressing offensively the way many expect, an $8 million cap hit today could look extremely team-friendly by the end of the decade.
Instead of waiting for a breakout season and paying superstar prices later, teams are buying prime years early. A short bridge deal, such as a one- or two-year deal, may offer short-term flexibility but also carries significant risk.
If Clarke takes another offensive leap over the next two or three seasons, his next contract could become dramatically more expensive — especially with the salary cap projected to continue rising.
The Kings organization is now entering a period in which the players we've grown to love and nurture are stepping away or aren't playing at the same level. Prime example being Anze Kopitar, who is now officially retired, and Doughty is nearing the later stages of his career, and the Kings eventually need a new face of the blue line.
A long-term extension would signal complete faith in Clarke as a foundational piece moving forward. Clarke has already shown enough talent at just 23 years old to justify that belief. The longer the Kings wait, the more expensive that future may become, and another team will get their hands on him.
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