LA Kings
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Kiyoshi Mio - Imagn Images
Kiyoshi Mio - Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 5:42 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 5:42 PM
The Kings are 5-11-2, their season is already slipping away, and Ken Holland’s old-school approach isn’t working — it’s time for Los Angeles to stop pretending this roster is a contender and blow it all up.
Something smells in Los Angeles, and we're not talking about the alleyways. It's the Los Angeles Kings.
Kings fans love to point out that the team has made the Stanley Cup Playoffs five years in a row.
Whoop-de-doo.
If you're getting eliminated in the first round every single time, are you really making any progress? Sure, at least they've been making the playoffs. But if you've been watching this team, it's becoming pretty clear that streak is in serious danger of coming to an end.
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I'll go ahead and make it official: The Kings aren't making the playoffs this season.
This isn't the same Ken Holland who helped build the Detroit Red Wings into a dynasty, winning four Stanley Cups during his tenure as general manager. A lot has changed since those days, particularly when it comes to roster construction and the salary cap. Even the 2008 championship team had the benefit of an established core that had been built over several years. You can't simply recreate that formula in today's NHL and expect everything to fall into place.
The Kings are tied for the second-worst record in the NHL at 5-11-2 through 18 games. They've already endured losing streaks of six and four games. That's not a rough patch. That's a team with some serious problems.
It's a masterclass in mediocrity.
We knew Peter Laviolette wasn't going to magically fix everything. And honestly, I don't think this is entirely his fault. He's an attack-first coach, but what exactly is he supposed to work with? You can hire the best offensive coach in the world, but if you don't give him the personnel to execute, you're not going to get very far. The Kings simply don't have enough firepower.
They're averaging just 2.72 goals per game, and the goaltending hasn't been nearly consistent enough to compensate.
Darcy Kuemper isn't the same goalie he once was. He's 36 years old, a former Stanley Cup champion, but we're seeing the same issues that have plagued this team for years. Don't shoot the messenger. Making a change in net won't suddenly solve everything, but there's a pretty obvious decision staring the Kings in the face.
Start Anton Forsberg.
The 33-year-old has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise miserable season. In seven starts, Forsberg has a 2.39 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage, good for 14th in the NHL. He's also 0-6-1, which is almost comical considering the numbers he's putting up. The guy can't score goals for himself.
Forsberg finished last season as the Kings' primary starter and opened all four games of their first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche in April. He's earned a longer look. If the Kings want to keep giving up goals in bunches, they can stick with the status quo. But something clearly isn't working.
And that's really the problem with this organization.
Ken Holland seems determined to recreate the old days. Bring in a few veterans, hire an experienced coach, surround the roster with familiar names and hope everything clicks. That might have worked in a different era, but the NHL has changed. The Kings haven't done enough to keep up.
This roster has needed a serious overhaul for years. Instead, Los Angeles has continued to patch things together and convince itself that it's closer to contention than it really is.
At some point, you have to stop pretending.
Blow it up. Start collecting draft picks and prospects, get some young talent into the organization and accept that a rebuild is going to take time. Nobody wants to watch their team lose for several seasons, but what's the alternative? Keep running back the same group and hope for a different result?
The Kings are going nowhere as currently constructed. It's time for Holland to recognize it.
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