The Pick They Cannot Keep

In 2022, the 19th overall pick went to Minnesota as part of the Kevin Fiala acquisition and became Liam Ohgren. In 2023, a conditional first tied to the Jonathan Quick trade to Columbus was transferred to Philadelphia (conditional if the Kings made the playoffs); Philadelphia used it to select Oliver Bonk. In 2024, the Kings traded down from 21st to 26th with Montreal, selected Liam Greentree, and then moved him to the Rangers last season for Artemi Panarin. In 2025, they nearly traded out of the first round entirely, moving the 24th overall pick for the 31st and 59th selections. Henry Brzustewicz, a defenseman, went 31st.