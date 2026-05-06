Three Kings Players Who Should Go To The World Championship

The 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship begins on May 15, 2026, and is held in Switzerland.
The 2026 IIHF World Hockey Championships start on May 15th, and some NHL players have already said they will attend. Players such as Macklin Celebrini, John Tavares, and others have said yes to attending the tournament, and while each player's reasons may differ, a few Kings players should attend the World Championship.
Drew Doughty
With the retirement of Anze Kopitar earlier this season, Doughty is now the player with the longest tenure with the Kings, and with the mix of youth and veterans on the team, he is seen as a stronger leader than before. Going to this tournament and serving as a leader and mentor to the young players on Team Canada could benefit the defensemen.
Darcy Kuemper
The 2nd player who should go to the Hockey Championships is Darcy Kuemper. Kuemper played 50 games this season for the Kings, posting 19 wins, 14 losses, 15 overtime losses, a 2.78 goals-against average, and a .891 save percentage. Overall, this season for Kuemper was not so great by Kuemper's standards, as it was his 3rd time in his 15-season career that he registered a save percentage under .900.
The reason this tournament could be beneficial for Kuemper is to help get his game back, as just a season ago, he was a Vezina finalist and one of the best goalies in the NHL. If he can regain his confidence, there is no doubt he will return to the top of his game.
Anton Forsberg
The final player who should go to the Hockey Championships is Anton Forsberg. Anton Forsberg had a terrific back half of the season and started all 4 games in the first round against the Colorado Avalanche. While the Kings lost, Forsberg played well in that playoff series. In the regular season, Forsberg played in 36 games, registering 16 wins, 12 losses and 5 overtime losses. Forberg in those games posted a 2.57 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.
The reason Forsberg should go to the World Championship is for him to prove maybe why the Kings could split the net next season, since Forsberg was named the starter for the playoffs, the message that was sent was that it was Forsberg's net to keep and allowing both goalies to split the goal can allow for consistent play between both goalies. It could be an aspect of the Kings' game plan they can use in crucial moments next season.
The 2026 World Hockey Championship is set to start on May 15th, 2026 and runs until May 31st, 2026. More information will be announced regarding who will attend the tournament and who will not.