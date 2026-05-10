Two Bad Contracts. One Good Trade

Edmonton's situation is straightforward. They have Bouchard, Ekholm, Walman, and, with last season, a shutdown defender in Murphy. Even in Ekholm’s increasing age, it’s a core that envies, particularly the Kings. The Oilers certainly wish they still had the services of Phillip Broberg, as his ascension likely made this hypothetical move easier on their end, however it’s still viable. They have a defensive core that no longer needs Nurse in the same capacity, as they’ve moved on from players who are defense-first, like Brett Kulak, and don’t need the secondary, or now tertiary offensive support Nurse provides, as he’s shifted mostly into a criticized shutdown role for $9.25 million.