Watch: Los Angeles Kings Denied Two Points In Dramatic Shootout Loss Against the Detroit Red Wings

The Los Angeles Kings were denied two points and a victory in Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.

After a dramatic comeback, with the Kings scoring two goals with the goalie pulled to force overtime, it looked like Kevin Fiala won the game in the extra frame to defeat the Red Wings.

However, following Los Angeles’ celebrations for Fiala’s “winning goal,” the referees were huddling with their headsets on shortly after.

Fiala’s goal was being reviewed for goaltender interference on Detroit goaltender Cam Talbot. Sure enough, there was some contact in the crease that was initiated by the Swiss left winger, and it was enough for the officials to wave off the goal.

Players and coaches quickly returned from the walkway that led to the dressing rooms and prepared to get back to action.

When overtime resumed, the Kings still had a little over 30 seconds left in the period, and on their power play. They continued to pile on the chances, but it wasn’t enough to seal the deal.

Now, it’s time for the shootout, and Adrian Kempe is up first. He gets denied by Talbot with a great glove save. Following his attempt was Lucas Raymond for the Red Wings, who scored on Detroit’s first attempt.

That goal went on to be the shootout winner as no one else could solve the goaltenders.

And just like that, the Kings were denied two points and a victory in dramatic fashion. Instead of a 6-3-3 record, Los Angeles is 5-3-4.

Kings Vs Red Wings Game Preview: Kings Look to Extend Point Streak to 7 Games

The Kings play host to the Detroit Red Wings as they look to extend their 6-game point streak to 7 games.

The team sits in second place in the Pacific Division, but has played two more games than the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights, the two clubs on either side of them in the divisional standings.

Nonetheless, Los Angeles were able to extend their point streak to seven games in this shootout defeat.

Their next game comes on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT against the New Jersey Devils. The Kings are looking for their first home victory and first win against an Eastern Conference team.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.