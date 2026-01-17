Brandt Clarke and Liam Greentree Represent Kings in Latest U-23 NHL Rankings

The Los Angeles Kings were represented by two of their youngest players on Corey Pronman's latest U-23 rankings. Defenseman Brandt Clarke and prospect winger Liam Greentree both fell into the bottom-tier 7 projection, reserved for players who have incredible potential but have a lot of room to climb up in the rankings.
Today, we will analyze why Clarke and Greentree rank at the bottom of this list, their stats for this season, future projections, and why they sit very far behind names like Dalibor Dvorsky and Conor Geekie, who sit at the top of tier 7.
Brandt Clarke, drafted 8th overall in the 2021 NHL draft, has already found his role on this team, playing the most minutes of his career this season for the Kings. The 22-year-old defenseman has been a key part of the Kings' blue line this season, already having the most goals he's had in his career, and is on pace to end the year with his best numbers.
This season, we've seen Clarke step up in big moments for the Kings when games have come close. Clarke, right now, is averaging 17 assists, 23 points with six goals on 18 minutes of ice played for the Kings, in which, if he stays healthy, he will end the season with his best play.
However, despite Clarke's improvement this season and bright future, Pronmam's evolution reflects the same concerns that scouts have long had. The biggest concern is Clarke's skating, which is rated poor and is well below average, limiting his ceiling despite his above-average puck skills, shot, and hockey sense.
Right now, we know Clarke is a solid offensive defenseman who can get his own shot up and score when called upon, but what is lacking is the other side of the ice, being a true two-way player. While Clarke has definitely shown some great defensive reads this season with more playing time, he will do so with the right development. It's still too soon to put him ahead of other players who have more opportunities right now.
Liam Greentree, selected 26th overall in 2024, remains firmly in the prospect phase but continues to trend upward in the Ontario Hockey League. The 20-year-old winger has yet to play for the Kings, but has posted a great start playing for the Windsor Spitfires.
His game leans heavily on above-average puck skills and his shot, making him a legitimate scoring threat at the next level. This season, Greentree is averaging 17 goals, 17 assists, and 34 points in 27 games. Those are great numbers that will continue to go up when the season ends if he continues to play well and stays healthy.
But, as with Clarke, the skating is the issue; sitting below average suggests a longer development curve for Greentree. The Canadian right-winger profiles as a power winger with offensive upside, but is not yet a complete NHL-ready player, placing him squarely at the very bottom ranking of tier 7.
Dalibor Dvorsky and Conor Geekie remain at the top of tier 7, with Dvorsky sitting at 64 and Geekie at 65, respectively. Both Dvorsky and Geekie remain below average at skating, similar to Greentree and Clarke, but have stronger projections due to their offensive ceiling and longer tenure in the NHL.
Geekie, despite a bad start to this season with zero goals and just one assist and point, has a similar development arc to Greentree but is a bigger body forward with above-average puck skills, a shot, and average hockey sense.
Dvorsky, meanwhile, is off to a great start after playing just two games last season. The 20-year-old already has seven goals, 10 points, and 3 assists in 38 games. His profile is built on a high-end shot and above-average puck skills and is already making his way as a top-six NHL scorer.
• Clarke offers the most immediate impact in the NHL due to his current role with the Kings.
• Dvorsky carries the bigger offensive load and upside.
• Geekie brings size and scoring tools, but remains limited by skating.
• Greentree is the longest-term project but has similar skillsets to Clarke and Dvorsky, particularly as a scorer.
