Where To Watch the Kings At The 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Olympics have started, but for those waiting to see NHL players return to the Olympic stage, they will have to wait a little longer: the men's ice hockey tournament does not start until February 11th. The Kings have 5 players headed to Italy to represent their countries. Drew Doughty and Darcy Kuemper are representing Team Canada. Adrian Kempe is representing Team Sweden. Kevin Fiala is leading Team Switzerland. And Joel Armia is representing Team Finland.