Where To Watch the Kings At The 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Olympics have started, but for those waiting to see NHL players return to the Olympic stage, they will have to wait a little longer: the men's ice hockey tournament does not start until February 11th. The Kings have 5 players headed to Italy to represent their countries. Drew Doughty and Darcy Kuemper are representing Team Canada. Adrian Kempe is representing Team Sweden. Kevin Fiala is leading Team Switzerland. And Joel Armia is representing Team Finland.
On February 13th, we get our first Kings matchups as Joel Armia and Finland take on Adrian Kempe and Sweden, and later that same day, Doughty, Kuemper and Team Canada take on Kevin Fiala and Team Switzerland.
Below are the preliminary round schedules for Canada, Sweden, Finland, and Switzerland.
Thursday, Feb 12 - Czechia vs Canada - 10:30 A.M. ET ( 4:30 P.M. local)
Watch in Canada: CBC, CBC Gem. Watch in the US: USA, Peacock.
Friday, Feb 13 - Canada vs Switzerland - 3:00 P.M. ET (9:00 P.M. local)
Watch in Canada: CBC, CBC Gem. Watch in the US: USA, Peacock.
Sunday, Feb 15 - Canada vs France - 10:30 A.M. ET ( 4:30 P.M local)
Watch in Canada: CBC, CBC Gem. Watch in the US: USA, Peacock.
Wednesday, Feb 11 - Sweden vs Italy - 3:00 P.M. ET ( 9:00 P.M local)
Watch in Canada: CBC, CBC Gem, SN and TSN. Watch in the US: USA, Peacock.
Friday, Feb 13 - Finland vs Sweden - 6:00 A.M. ET ( 12:00 P.M. local)
Watch in Canada: TSN, CBC Gem. Watch in the US: USA, Peacock.
Saturday, Feb 14 - Sweden vs Slovakia - 6:00 A.M. ET ( 12:00 P.M. local)
Watch in Canada: SN, CBC Gem. Watch in the US: Peacock.
Wednesday, Feb 11 - Slovakia vs Finland - 10:30 A.M. ET ( 4:30 P.M. local)
Watch in Canada: CBC, CBC Gem, and TSN. Watch in the US: USA, Peacock.
Saturday, Feb 14 - Finland vs Italy - 10:30 A.M. ET ( 4:30 P.M. local)
Watch in Canada: CBC, CBC Gem, and SN. Watch in the US: USA, Peacock.
Thursday, Feb 12 - Switzerland vs France - 6:00 A.M. ET ( 12:00 P.M. local)
Watch in Canada: SN and CBC Gem. Watch in the US: Peacock.
Sunday, Feb 15 - Switzerland vs Czechia - 6:00 A.M. ET ( 12:00 P.M. local)
Watch in Canada: SN, CBC Gem. Watch in the US: CNBC, Peacock.
After the round-robin ends, the top 4 teams will earn byes in the quarterfinals. The remaining 8 teams will then play in the playoff qualification games on February 17. Those games will look like:
5 vs. 12
6 vs. 11
7 vs. 10
8 vs. 9
After those games are completed, the quarterfinals will be played on February 18th and will look like:
1 vs. Winner of 8 vs. 9.
2 vs. Winner of 7 vs. 10.
3 vs. Winner of 6 vs. 11.
4 vs. Winner of 5 vs. 12.
After the round of 8 is complete, the semifinals will be played on February 20th: the highest-seeded team will face the lowest-seeded team from the preliminary round, and the other two teams will face each other.
The losers of the semi-final round will play for the Bronze Medal on February 21. The winners will face off for the Gold Medal on February 22.