Why Kopitar Is Named A Finalist For The Lady Byng Trophy?

Los Angeles Kings veteran Anze Kopitar is named a finalist for the NHL's Lady Byng Trophy.
After winning the award last year, Anze Kopitar is once again named as a finalist to earn the Lady Byng Trophy this season.
Being viewed as one of the NHL’s classiest veterans, earning praise throughout his career for his leadership, defensive commitment, and disciplined style of play, Kopitar has earned this vote to be named a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy.
The trophy is awarded "to a player who has exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."
Kopitar has won this award three times in his illustrious career, including last season, 2023, and 2016. Winning it again would make him a four-time winner of this trophy and the first player to win this award back-to-back since Martin St-Louis did it back in 2010 and 2011.
This award has two other finalists in the running, including Montreal Canadiens right winger Cole Caufield and Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson.
Neither of these players has ever won the Lady Byng award before, so it would be a nice accomplishment for one of them to bring home this award in their hockey resume.
This past season, Kopi finished his final season with 12 goals, 26 assists, and 38 points to end his iconic 20-year career. The award is also awarded to a player who is really good in the NHL overall, not committing many penalty minutes, fines, or suspensions.
This is a guy who rarely gets suspended or fined, and even in his final season, he only had 10 penalty minutes, showcasing what he can still do at 38 years old on both sides of the ice.
With a career low in assists and points this season, it's still remarkable to see that the penalties have not been a problem for him this season, given how solid he still was defensively this season.
Even if this award is not a big career changer, it's still impressive for a guy who is now officially retired and out of the league to be named a finalist. After retirement, it adds another meaningful chapter to Kopitar’s legacy, showing the respect he still commands across the league.
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