Why This Risky Gamble Doesn’t Belong In Los Angeles

This should set off alarm bells for the Kings. If Laine can stay healthy, there's no question he can score goals. He found the back of the net a career-high 44 times with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2017-18 season and established himself as one of the league's most dangerous finishers before being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021. However, that version of Laine has become increasingly difficult to count on due to his inability to remain in the lineup.