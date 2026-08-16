Will Mikey Anderson or Drew Doughty Be Better For the Kings in 2027?

Mikey Anderson and Drew Doughty both had their ups and downs as the first pairing defense last year. Which player is more likely to have a better season in 2027?
Anderson excels at positioning himself, which allows him to deliver stick checks and block passes. The active pressure allows Anderson to not only slow down the opponents but it applies physicality as well.
Last season, Anderson had 111 hits, which was the most by any defenseman on the Kings. As the only player with over 100 hits, Los Angeles depended most on Anderson to check opponents.
While the defensive position and physicality were good for Anderson, the offense was not. Anderson had a 173 ICF, which was the second lowest amongst the defenseman in the top three pairings.
For Anderson to have a larger impact on offense, he needs more shots attempted at the net. Anderson recorded a total of 61 shots on goal, which was his lowest since the 2022 season.
Contrary to Anderson’s middling offensive output, Doughty’s offensive production ranked towards the top of the Kings defensemen. Doughty recorded a 259 ICF which ranked as the second most amongst all the Kings defensemen.
Additionally, in the shot attempts, Doughty was one of the most effective defenseman scorers for Los Angeles. Doughty recorded five goals, which was the second most by a Kings defenseman only behind Brandt Clarke.
Despite the offense having its moments, the defensive activity for Doughty was underwhelming. Doughty only recorded 76 blocked shots, which was the lowest amongst all defensemen in the first three pairings.
Doughty and Anderson both had their pros and cons, so the Kings have questions about both first-pair defensemen. Nonetheless, if Los Angeles were to expect a better season from one of these players, it would be Anderson.
There may have been a light edge for Doughty in overall stats on offense, but Anderson was more prolific. Anderson took more care of the puck as he only had 53 giveaways compared to the 82 giveaways from Doughty.
Aside from puck control, Anderson was the more efficient player on offense as well. While Doughty had the greater offensive stats, Anderson was better at getting the puck in the net. Anderson recorded 6.6% shooting, which was higher than Doughty’s 5% shooting.
Los Angeles received better production from Anderson with shots blocked, hitting, puck control and shooting efficiency. Not to mention, Doughty is 36 years old, coming off two struggling seasons by his standards.
With Doughty getting another year older and Anderson already being the more effective defenseman, the answer for Los Angeles is pretty clear. Anderson is more likely to be the better of the first-pair defensemen than Doughty in 2027.