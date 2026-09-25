Will the Kings Be Better than the Ducks in 2027?

Last season, the Ducks surpassed the Kings as the best team in California. Could they reclaim that title better than their rival from the I-5 Freeway?
Why the Kings Will Be Better
Both teams are headed along different trajectories in terms of overall improvement added to the rosters. The Kings have added valuable skaters while the Ducks have let players go in the offseason.
Mats Zuccarello and Erik Haula were signed to bolster up the second line with Kevin Fiala. While Corey Perry provides experience on the fourth line and Erik Gustafsson adds the needed depth.
On the other side of the pond, the Ducks took a major hit, losing first-line left-winger Chris Kredier. Another key loss for the offense was the departure of middle six forward Mason McTavish. Anaheim also lost four defensemen in John Carlson, Jacob Trouba, Radko Gudas and Olen Zellweger.
Los Angeles has added necessary pieces to improve its top six forwards and veteran players to provide an extra boost. Anaheim has declined all over from losing a defenseman at every line and even two key forwards for the offense.
Why the Ducks Will Be Better
Despite the massive amount of offseason movement, the Ducks still kept their young stars. Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier are already a dynamic duo. Both players will continue to improve this upcoming season.
In 2025, Carlsson recorded 45 points and Gauthier racked up 44 points on the season. The following season, both forwards' numbers increased drastically as Carlsson had 67 points and Gautheir led the team with 69 points.
Progression from both players led to Anaheim securing their first playoff series win since 2017. Through 12 games in the playoffs, Gauthier produced 12 points and Carlsson delivered 11 points. Displaying they can deliver when it matters most, as they were top two in playoff points for the Ducks.
Anaheim will go as far as Carlsson and Gauthier take them. With both skaters under 23, it’s very likely that they will take another massive leap like the previous season. The sky is the limit for the star forwards and for the Ducks themselves.
Overall Verdict
So who will the best California team be in 2027? All signs point to Los Angeles. The Kings will enter the season healthy while the Ducks will be without Troy Terry.
After receiving surgery in June, Terry is expected to miss the first part of the season. At the very earliest, Terry will come back in December and miss the first two months.
Terry missing the first two months is crucial and could set the Ducks back this season. This is just enough of a head start for the Kings to build momentum.
For the Kings, they'll have a full season with Artemi Panarin, one of the best NHL players. Hence, Los Angeles will have all the pieces needed in their first line while the Ducks won't.
Especially with how many players the Ducks lost this offseason, Terry missing time is dreadful. The Kings will have more impact players intact on their roster at the beginning of the season. Therefore, Los Angeles has the healthier roster and should be the overall better team in 2027.