Will the Kings Be Better than the Golden Knights in 2027?

This offseason, the Kings made monumental changes to their team. Is it enough to surpass the defending western conference champions?
Why the Kings Will Be Better
Although the Knights were the better team last season, that could change entirely this year. That is in large part due to Los Angeles being the better defensive team.
Last season, the Kings only allowed 2.9 goals per game while the Knights allowed 2.95 goals. Los Angeles also held a .899 save percentage, while Vegas had a .884 save percentage.
Defensively, the Kings should still remain competent and that could benefit from the new system. Coach Peter Laviolette is expected to elevate the Kings offense to its full potential.
If the offense of the Kings can take a step up, then that will pair tremendously with the top 10 defense from last year. Los Angeles has the better defense than Vegas, which could lead to them dethroning the West Champs this season.
Why the Knights Will Be Better
Speculation is only a part of the debate between the Kings and the Knights; the other part is results. When it comes to consistent seasons between these two teams, that heavily favors the Knights for this upcoming season.
Aside from the Knights making the Stanley Cup in 2026, they’ve had consistent playoff success. The Knights have made the second round three of the last four seasons and have won a Stanley Cup in 2023.
On the other hand, Los Angeles hasn’t made it to the second round since they won the Stanley Cup in 2014. The Kings haven’t won a playoff series in over a decade, let alone been a true title contender.
Vegas has proven to consistently be one of the best teams in the NHL while Los Angeles hasn’t. The Knights are expected to be contenders in 2027, while it’s a question if the Kings can take the next leap.
Overall Verdict
When it comes down to whom the best team will be in 2027, the clear answer is Vegas. The Knights have the more potent offense but can also step up on defense when it matters most.
During the playoffs, the Knights had a .907 save percentage and allowed 2.82 goals per game. Along with both defensive categories being improvements from the regular season, the offense was better in the playoffs too.
In the regular season, the Knights scored 3.22 goals per game, which ranked 14th in the league. During the postseason, Vegas scored 3.45 goals per game, which ranked 4th amongst playoff teams.
Regardless if it’s offense or defense, the Knights have shown to play at their best when it matters most. The Kings have not shown to play at their best in pivotal moments, hence why they brought in a new coach for better results.
Both offensively and defensively, the Knights have executed better than the Kings in crunch time. Therefore, Vegas is a more well-rounded unit and should be a better team than Los Angeles in 2027.