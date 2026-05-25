3 Aspects The Kings Could Improve Upon Heading Into Next Season

This was the most apparent issue for the Kings this season, and it was the opposite of how the defence played for the Kings this season. The Kings' goals per game ranked 4th-lowest in the NHL, averaging 2.68. The Kings also scored the 4th-fewest goals in the entire season, with 225. At the same time, the Kings did make changes to help their offence, such as acquiring Artemi Panarin, who became a point-per-game player for the Kings in the short time he spent with them in the regular season.