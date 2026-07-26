Artemi Panarin Kings 2025-26 Season Review

In the playoffs, Panarin would not slow down, leading the Kings with 2 playoff goals and 3 points in 4 games. While the Kings still need help offensively, Panarin was a major boost for the team moving forward into the 2026-27 season. Another aspect Kings fans could look forward to next season is the duo of Adrian Kempe and Artemi Panarin, who have a small sample size together but are both very strong offensive players who can help the Kings' offence immensely. With the Kings also hiring Peter Laviolette, it reunites him with Panarin, as he was his former coach in New York, and while a player for Laviolette, Panarin reached his career high with 120 points.