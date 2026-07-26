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Artemi Panarin Kings 2025-26 Season Review

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Marek Robinson
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Looking back at the biggest acquisition for the Kings in Artemi Panarin and how he impacted the team.

On February 4, 2026, the Los Angeles Kings made a big move, trading for Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers in exchange for Liam Greentree, a conditional 2026 third-round draft pick, and a conditional 2028 fourth-round draft pick. Before coming to Los Angeles, Panarin had 57 points in 52 games, and he showed no signs of slowing down. 

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Artemi Panarin Kings Season&nbsp;

While Panarin would have to wait until after the Olympics to make his debut for the Kings, he would make his presence known, registering 2 assists in his first game as a King. While Panarin would play only 26 regular-season games for the Kings, he would make a major impact, recording 9 goals, 18 assists, and 27 points. Panarin would end the regular season with the Kings as a point-per-game player. 

In the playoffs, Panarin would not slow down, leading the Kings with 2 playoff goals and 3 points in 4 games. While the Kings still need help offensively, Panarin was a major boost for the team moving forward into the 2026-27 season. Another aspect Kings fans could look forward to next season is the duo of Adrian Kempe and Artemi Panarin, who have a small sample size together but are both very strong offensive players who can help the Kings' offence immensely. With the Kings also hiring Peter Laviolette, it reunites him with Panarin, as he was his former coach in New York, and while a player for Laviolette, Panarin reached his career high with 120 points.

Overall, the Panarin trade was a win for the Kings, as they did not have to give up much. Panarin's offensive abilities allowed the Kings to find better offence in the later part of the season, and looking forward to next season, Panarin could not only lead the Kings in points but also help their offence improve from where they were last season. 


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