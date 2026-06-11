Brandt Clarke 2025-26 Season Review

Brandt Clarke is one of the Kings' youngest players, at 23. His 2025-26 season for the Kings can be seen as a positive one, not only because he put a career high in points this season, but his progression as a player continues to be positive for himself and the Kings, and heading into the offseason, Clarke is an RFA, and the Kings are expected to re-sign him. Clarke took another step forward in his progression as an NHL player, and this past season was just another positive for him.