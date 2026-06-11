Brandt Clarke 2025-26 Season Review

Looking back at Brandt Clarke's 2025-26 NHL season to see not only how he did in the season, but also looking at his progression as a player.
Brandt Clarke is one of the Kings' youngest players, at 23. His 2025-26 season for the Kings can be seen as a positive one, not only because he put a career high in points this season, but his progression as a player continues to be positive for himself and the Kings, and heading into the offseason, Clarke is an RFA, and the Kings are expected to re-sign him. Clarke took another step forward in his progression as an NHL player, and this past season was just another positive for him.
Brandt Clarke's Season
Coming into the 2025-26 season, Brandt Clarke played his first full season for the Kings, appearing in 70 games and recording 33 points. So many people had high expectations for Clarke coming into the 2025-26 season, and he met those high expectations.
Clarke averaged 19 minutes in the 2025-26 season, up from last year's, and with that additional time, he also finished with 40 points, 7 more than the previous season. He ended up with 8 goals, 32 assists, and 40 points. Clarke also ended up with 1 assist in 4 playoff games this season.
While Clarke's time on ice and stats improved when compared to last season, the Kings also gave him a bigger role as he was the lone defenseman on the top power play for the Kings, showing that the Kings trust that Clarke can not only quarterback the power play, but they also see him as a very important part of the Kings' future.
While Clarke has not been signed as of June 10th, 2026, the consensus is that the Kings will resign him to a long-term deal, as they see him as a very important part of their future. Overall, this season for Brandt Clarke was filled with positives, as more was expected from him, and he delivered. So, heading into next season, the Kings can focus on signing him to a long-term deal, and as he gets older, his progression as a hockey player will only continue to improve.