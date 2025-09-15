Kings 2025-26 Player Preview: Francesco Pinelli

As the Los Angeles Kings prepare to try and finally make a deeper playoff run than in the previous few seasons, some players in the organization may be players to watch as potential call-ups throughout the campaign.

In this article, we take a look at Francesco Pinelli's 2024-25 season, what to expect out of him in the 2025-26 season, and his potential role in the Kings' organization.

Pinelli's 2024-25 Season

Pinelli, who is 22 years old, played with the Ontario Reign in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season, scoring 15 goals and adding 14 assists for 29 points through 70 games.

It was his second professional campaign with the Reign. In the 2023-24 season, he scored 13 goals and added seven assists for 20 points through 67 games.

He was the Kings' second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at 42nd overall, and while he hasn't yet exploded offensively at the professional level, it seems as though there is still plenty of time to grow as he continues to try and turn himself into an NHL contributor one day down the line.

2025-26 Season & Expectations

As he looks to increase his production at the AHL level, there is a chance he becomes a player the Kings could call up if they run into some injury trouble.

There is a very slim chance that he makes the Kings' opening night roster, but a long shot is more than nothing. It's more than likely that he starts the season in the AHL with the Reign, where he will look to continue building on his offensive production and fine-tuning his defensive game.

Pinelli has been praised previously for his offensive IQ and his ability to support his teammates while creating scoring opportunities for them and himself. He has been referred to as a craft playmaker who has a knack for finishing with the puck on his stick, and the Kings will be hoping he can continue to grow into a solid two-way contributor.

According to the depth chart, Pinelli would have to beat out some really strong players to make the Kings out of training camp. So, the Kings are taking their time with Pinelli and letting him build confidence as he figures out his game, which is the right thing to do, rather than rushing him, so this will be another development campaign for the prospect.

Stay tuned in with your Los Angeles Kings here at The Hockey News, as the 2025-26 season inches closer.