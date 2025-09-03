Kings 2025-26 Player Previews: Cody Ceci

After losing Vladislav Gavrikov to the New York Rangers this offseason, the Los Angeles Kings were forced to pivot and try to replace him as they aim to get back to the postseason. One of the first moves they made right after was signing defender Cody Ceci to a four-year contract.

In this article, we take a brief look at what we can expect from Ceci next season and what kind of role he can and will step into right away.

2024-25 Season

Ceci, who is 31 years old, played 85 games last season between the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars. In that time, he scored four goals and added 20 assists for 24 points. In 871 career games, he has scored 52 goals and added 183 assists for 235 points.

In the playoffs with the Stars, he had three assists through 18 games, and brings a total of 106 games of playoff experience to the Kings, with 22 points to show for it.

His defensive game was often criticized by both Sharks and Stars fans, as well as around the league, since his analytics didn't look good, and he was often burned against top competition.

Cody Ceci's Projected WAR% courtesy of JFreshHockey on X (formerly Twitter).

Obviously, analytics aren't the be-all, end-all in terms of what kind of player Ceci is, and he has shown at times during his career that he can be a solid contributor. The issue comes when he is forced to play against top competition, which is what he did last season, and his numbers dropped in every category.

2025-26 Expectations & Stat Predictions

PuckPedia has Ceci listed as a bottom-pairing defender heading into next season, behind Brandt Clarke, and the chances are Ceci will start the campaign on the second pairing and fluctuate between the second and third pairings.

As a bottom-pairing defender, Ceci could be useful, and the Kings could find a way to make him an effective contributor alongside the right partner. He likely won't get any looks on any of the special teams units, but he could prove to be worth it on the bottom pairing.

I would assume he gets three goals and 25 assists for 28 points through 82 games, which is exactly what is expected for him, but if he can improve his defensive play, he can prove to be worth his contract.

At the end of the day, fans have a right to be nervous about Ceci and what he can bring to the Kings next season, but if he can turn his game around with a new team and be put in the right situation, he could become a valuable asset.

Stay tuned in with your Los Angeles Kings here at The Hockey News, as the 2025-26 season inches closer.